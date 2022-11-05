William & Mary the latest to beat a struggling Hampton

Visiting William & Mary defeated Hampton at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 20-14.
Bronson Yoder led the way for William & Mary, accumulating a team-high 115 rushing yards to set the tone. The Tribe piled up 423 yards in an efficient offensive performance. Despite the win, William & Mary will be looking at their pass rush as an area of potential improvement. They had 0 sacks on the afternoon.
No one can fault the effort of Hampton’s Darran Butts in the loss. He rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown. Hamptons’s defense couldn’t handle the Tribe’s running game, giving up 6.6 yards per rush. They also racked up 85 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome.
Photo Courtesy of William & Mary Athletics
William & Mary improves their record to 8-1 with the win. They will get their next test when they welcome Villanova to Walter Zable on Nov. 12. Unfortunately for Hampton, they couldn’t turn things around in this one. Their losing streak now stands at three games. Their next game is also on November 12. They’ll be looking to rebound against Elon.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.