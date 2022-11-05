2022 Football

William & Mary the latest to beat a struggling Hampton

Piling up 432 offensive yards, visiting William & Mary defeated Hampton on Saturday afternoon at Armstrong Stadium.

Posted on

Visiting William & Mary defeated Hampton at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 20-14.

Bronson Yoder led the way for William & Mary, accumulating a team-high 115 rushing yards to set the tone. The Tribe piled up 423 yards in an efficient offensive performance. Despite the win, William & Mary will be looking at their pass rush as an area of potential improvement. They had 0 sacks on the afternoon.

No one can fault the effort of Hampton’s Darran Butts in the loss. He rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown. Hamptons’s defense couldn’t handle the Tribe’s running game, giving up 6.6 yards per rush. They also racked up 85 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome.

Photo Courtesy of William & Mary Athletics

William & Mary improves their record to 8-1 with the win. They will get their next test when they welcome Villanova to Walter Zable on Nov. 12. Unfortunately for Hampton, they couldn’t turn things around in this one. Their losing streak now stands at three games. Their next game is also on November 12. They’ll be looking to rebound against Elon.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

William & Mary the latest to beat a struggling Hampton
Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Morgan State Damon Wilson Morgan State Damon Wilson
1.4K
MEAC

How Morgan State football coach plans to create a winning culture
Alcorn State Prairie View Alcorn State Prairie View
276
2022 Football

Alcorn State takes the win in OT at Prairie View
938
2022 Football

HBCU Football Rundown: SIAC and CIAA
Virginia Union William Davis Virginia Union William Davis
93
CIAA

Virginia Union outlasts VSU in the Battle of I-95
684
Pro Football

Washington Commanders could get a bid from Byron Allen
To Top
X