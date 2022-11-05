Posted on

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff defense had no answer for Grambling’s run-heavy approach, as the Tigers rushed their way to a 36-10 victory.

Maurice Washington went for a season high 201 yards on the ground to lead Grambling. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 430 total yards. On top of that, Grambling’s defense showed out, limiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 2.5 yards per rush and 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s run defense was a key issue against the Tigers. They gave up 8.5 yards per carry to Grambling rushers. Beyond that, their offense just seemed out of sync at times. They couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers. Skyler Perry led Arkansas-Pine Bluff, throwing for a season high 228 yards in the losing effort.

Grambling’s success today ups their record to 3-6 on the season. The Tigers will hit the road for their next test, a November 13 matchup against Texas Southern. Another loss for Arkansas-Pine Bluff means that their losing skid extends to seven games. The road doesn’t get much easier for them next weekend when they welcome Prairie View A&M into Pine Bluff.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling prolongs Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s drought
