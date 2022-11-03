2022 Football

HBCU Football Rundown: SIAC and CIAA

Fayetteville State was one of three HBCU Div. II teams to clinch berths in conference championship games next week. After closing out the regular season at Winston-Salem State Saturday, the Broncos will face either Chowan or Virginia Union in the Nov. 12 CIAA Championship Game in Salem, Va.

This week’s HBCU Football Rundown focuses on three teams that won games Saturday that clinched berths in their respective conference championship games coming up on Nov. 12.

One team did not.

HBCU Football Rundown: SIAC Championship game set

Benedict beat Clark Atlanta 49-20 to remain undefeated (9-0, 6-0 SIAC E) and clinch the SIAC East Division title.

By virtue of winning the East title, the Tigers of second-year head coach Chennis Berry will host the Nov. 12 SIAC Championship Game on campus in Columbia, S. C.

Benedict RB Deondra Duehart (#21) ran for 217 yards and four TDs as the undefeated Tigers clinched the SIAC East title with a 49-20 win over Clark Atlanta. They will host the Nov. 12 SIAC title game at 2 p.m. in Columbia, S.C. vs. Tuskegee

Benedict’s opponent will be West Division champion Tuskegee (7-2, 6-0 W). The Golden Tigers under first-year head coach Reginald Ruffin defeated Kentucky State 28-7 to take the West crown. 

Junior QB Bryson Williams (#2) has been one of the catalysts as Tuskegee has reeled off seven straight wins to take the SIAC West Division title. The Golden Tigers will play at E. Div. champ Benedict in the Nov. 12 championship game.

SIAC: Plenty to play for at season’s end

In the closeout week to the SIAC regular season, traditional in-state rivalries take center stage. The outcomes of several of these games carry NCAA Div. II playoff implications.

Benedict, up to No. 12 in the d2football.com poll and ninth in the AFCA Div. II Coaches Poll, closes with a date vs. Allen (1-6, 0-5 E). The game is set for the Yellow Jackets home field at Westwood High School in Blythewood, S. C.

Tuskegee, has its traditional season-ending date vs. Miles (1-8, 1-5 W) in the Golden Tigers’ homecoming.

Albany State (7-2, 5-1 E) has a key game vs. Fort Valley State (7-2, 4-2 E) in their annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus, Ga. (2 p.m.). Albany State is still alive and needs a win to stay alive for an NCAA Div. II playoff bid.

The Golden Rams enter this week ranked eighth in NCAA Div. II Super Region Two. Benedict is currently second in the region. Tuskegee is seventh. Seven teams from the region make the playoff field.

Next door neighbors Morehouse and Clark Atlanta close out their seasons Saturday at the Maroon Tigers’ B. T. Harvey Stadium (2 p.m.). Morehouse (0-9, 0-6 E) will be trying to avoid its first winless season since an 0-11 finish in 1999.

SIAC GAMES THIS WEEK

HBCU Football Rundown: The unfinished CIAA race

In the CIAA, Fayetteville State and head coach Richard Hayes Jr., clinched their fifth straight South Division crown with a 28-20 win over Shaw. They have to wait another week to find out their opponent in the Nov. 12 CIAA title game in Salem, Va.

That’s because previously undefeated and nationally-ranked North Division leader Virginia Union lost its bid to win the N. Div. on its home field Saturday to Chowan, 26-21. That outcome means the N. Div. title will be decided this week.

Chowan players celebrate after knocking nationally-ranked Virginia Union from the unbeaten ranks, 26-21 Saturday. The Hawks can clinch a spot in the Nov. 12 CIAA Championship Game in Salem, Va. with a win Saturday vs. Elizabeth City State.

The North Division title will be determined on the final Saturday of the regular season in one of three ways. 

Chowan (6-3, 6-1 N), under second-year head coach Mark Hall, is hosting Elizabeth City State (2-7, 2-5 N) at 1 p.m. in Murfreesboro, N. C. A Chowan win gives it the berth opposite Fayetteville State in next Saturday’s (Nov. 12) championship game in Salem, Va. 

Virginia Union (8-1, 6-1 N) travels to Ettrick, Va. Saturday to face rival Virginia State (6-3, 5-2 N) at 12 noon. A Chowan loss and VUU win gives the division title and championship berth to VUU. 

If both Chowan and VUU lose, Chowan takes the division title and championship game berth by virtue of its head-to-head win over VUU.

CIAA: D2 playoff implications

The results of games Saturday and over the next two weeks will have a bearing on which teams from the NCAA Div. II Super Region Two make the seven-team playoff field.

Fayetteville State closes out its regular season with a date at Winston-Salem State ((3-5, 3-3 W) Saturday (4 p.m.). Heading into action this week, Virginia Union is fifth in the region and Fayetteville State is tenth.

CIAA Games This Week

