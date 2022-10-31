Delaware State vs. SC State: Numbers don’t lie

By

SC State takes on Delaware State Saturday afternoon in what could end up being a real grind of a game. Neither team comes in averaging over 299 yards of total offense per game, so points may be at a premium. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. South Carolina State is looking to move past its loss to Morgan State, while Delaware State tries to put their last result against North Carolina Central behind them.

South Carolina State (3-5 Overall, 1-1 in MEAC)

South Carolina State has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season. Their defense has been allowing 359 yards per game to opposing offenses, while South Carolina State’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 299 yards per outing. Finding daylight on the ground has been a struggle. So far this season, they’re only averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Wideout Shaquan Davis will be leading the way for South Carolina State. Davis has accumulated 26 receptions for 574 yards and six touchdowns thus far this season.

SC State has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 33 percent of rush attempts.

South Carolina State went 7-5 in 2021. It is 2-1 at home so far this year, averaging 25 points per game in those games. South Carolina State has won five straight match ups against Delaware State since Oct 20, 2018.

Delaware State players celebrate against Norfolk State.

Delaware State (4-4 Overall, 1-2 in MEAC)

The Hornets will enter this match up with a 4-4 campaign so far. It is averaging 21 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 22 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets’ defense is giving up an average of 20 points per game.

Keep your eyes on Rahkeem Smith downfield. Smith showed out in Delaware State’s last game, collecting three receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss.

Delaware State’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 31 percent of rush attempts.

Delaware State’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 22 points per game over that span. It is 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 18 points per game in those games. Delaware State is 1-2 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 22 points per game in those games.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Delaware State vs. SC State: Numbers don’t lie