By

After losing against South Carolina State the last time they met, Morgan State finally got their revenge on Saturday afternoon, winning 41-14.

Alfonzo Graham led the way for Morgan State, accumulating a team-high 123 rushing yards to set the tone. Morgan’s defense also caused havoc on the South Carolina State offense by forcing three fumbles on the afternoon. The pain didn’t stop there for the South Carolina State offense. Morgan grabbed three on Saturday afternoon.

Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the South Carolina State offense, as they gave up six turnovers in their loss against Morgan State. Losing 62 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. No one can fault the effort of Tyrece Nick, though. He collected one touchdown on the ground.

Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson talks to officials.

This win snaps a three-game losing skid and finally gives fans of Morgan State something to cheer about. Next weekend’s road game could be a good opportunity for a win. Stony Brook has a losing record, which may be favorable, but it offers no guarantees. The loss was a setback for South Carolina State, who had put together a string of wins heading into today’s game. Their next game is also on Nov. 5. They’ll be looking to rebound against Delaware State.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Morgan State blows out South Carolina State in MEAC upset