HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when Prairie View A&M and Bethune-Cookman meet on Saturday afternoon. Each team is looking to keep the momentum rolling from their last game. Prairie View A&M is coming off a 54-21 victory over Lamar University, while Bethune-Cookman took down Mississippi Valley State University.

Prairie View A&M (4-3 Overall, 3-1 in SWAC – West)

Defense has been the Panthers’ biggest strength for stretches of this season. They are allowing an average of 351 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 176 passing yards and 174 yards rushing. Per attempt, they are allowing 5.1 yards on the ground and 6.6 through the air.

Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 140 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Prairie View A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 30 percent of rush attempts.

Prairie View A&M went 7-5 in 2021. It is 1-2 at home so far this year, averaging 22 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M is 3-1 in SWAC games, with its lone loss coming to Southern.

Bethune-Cookman (2-5 Overall, 2-2 in SWAC – East)

The Wildcats will look to add another win to the 2-5 record they’ve earned so far this season. They’re putting up an average of three touchdowns and 22 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats’ defense is giving up an average of 40 points per game.

Jalon Jones is looking to continue the play he showcased in Bethune-Cookman’s last game. Jones threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win over Mississippi Valley State.

Bethune-Cookman’s ground game is unique, with 37 percent of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.

The Wildcats’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those match ups.They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 26 points per game in those games.

BCU is 2-4 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 24 points per game in those games.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Prairie View A&M looking to keep pace in SWAC West