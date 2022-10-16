2022 Football

Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State

Southern had to fight hard but defended their home field on Saturday evening at A.W. Mumford Stadium against Alcorn State.

Southern defended their home field on Saturday evening, defeating Alcorn State by a final score of 21-17.

August Pitre III put up 127 receiving yards to lead Southern’s aerial attack. Quarterback Besean McCray also played well, going 12-19 for 199 yards. SU’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Alcorn State running backs to just 2.6 yards per rush.

Photo Courtesy of Southern Athletics

Malik Rodgers was a noticeable bright spot. He caught six balls for 83 receiving yards and one touchdown to pace Alcorn State. Alcorn’s secondary was a different story, allowing SU’s offense to rack up 10.5 yards per pass attempt. In addition, the O-line was not in sync, allowing five sacks.

Southern’s win ups their record to 4-2. Alcorn State was cooled off this week after seeing its three game win streak snapped. Each team will get their next chance on October 22. Southern could potentially string together another win in its next game. They will host Virginia-Lynchburg next weekend at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Alcorn will try and get it together next weekend at home. That could be a chance for a win, as they host Texas Southern who comes in with a losing record.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

