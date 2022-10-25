Howard heads to Norfolk State with MEAC title hopes alive

Another chapter of HBCU football unfolds on Saturday afternoon, when Norfolk State and Howard University square off. Norfolk State is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 28-7 loss to Delaware State. Meanwhile, HU enters with some momentum from their recent win over Delaware State. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 45-31 win for Norfolk State.

Norfolk State (1-6 Overall, 1-1 in MEAC)

The Spartans’ season thus far has resulted in a 1-6 record. Their offense has had its fair share of struggles this season. In total, they’re only scoring an average of 13 points a game. The Spartans’ defense is conceding an average of 37 points per game.

Otto Kuhns is looking to continue the play he showcased in Norfolk State’s last game. Kuhns threw for 258 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.

Norfolk State has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 24 percent of rush attempts.

Norfolk State went 6-5 in 2021. They are 0-3 at home so far this year, averaging 13 points per game in those games. Norfolk State has won three-straight matchups against Howard since Nov 10, 2018.

Howard (2-5 Overall, 1-0 in MEAC)

Quinton Williams is looking to continue the play he showcased in Howard’s last game. Williams threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.

Howard’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Antoine Murray has been on the receiving end of 28 points of the team’s passing yardage this season.

Howard’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, scoring 25 points or better in each of those matchups. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 25 points per game in those games. Howard is 1-2 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 25 points per game in those games.

