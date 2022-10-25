Florida A&M homecoming: FAMU looks to stay hot vs. UAPB

By

Florida A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff are set to battle in a showdown of SWAC schools on Saturday evening. Recent results for FAMU has been good, as it currently tout a five-game win streak. Unfortunately, UAPB has been trending in the opposite direction, having lost its last five games. The last time these teams met was in 2021. Florida A&M won by a score of 37-7. They’ll surely hope to repeat that performance.

Florida A&M (5-2 Overall, 3-1 in SWAC – East)

Defense has been the Rattlers’ biggest strength for stretches of this season. They are allowing an average of 363 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 215 passing yards and 148 yards rushing. Per attempt, they are allowing 2.8 yards on the ground and 6.7 through the air.

Wideout Xavier Smith will be leading the way for Florida A&M. Smith has accumulated 54 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns thus far this season.

Florida A&M has a pass-heavy offense, they pass 56 percent of plays, while running the ball on the other 44 percent.

The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, averaging 25 points per game over that span. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 32 points per game in those games.

Florida A&M is 4-1 in Division I HBCU games. Its lone loss came to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-5 Overall, 0-4 in SWAC – West)

Pine Bluff’s offense has held its own this season. It is accumulating an average 329 yards of total offense per game, with 162 yards coming through the air and 167 via the ground. It’s backs and receivers have been particularly impressive, averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt so far this season.

Kayvon Britten gears up after an impressive performance in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last game. Britten rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s loss.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a rush-heavy offense, with a 56-44 rush-pass play selection split.

Pine Bluff’s record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those match ups.‐UAPB is 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 10 points per game in those games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-4 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 18 points per game in those games.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

