MEAC Basketball ESPN TV Schedule Released

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 –Four regular-season match-ups and the entire 2023 Basketball Tournament will be on ESPN networks as part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) 2023 basketball TV schedule.



The slate tips off on ESPNU on Monday, Jan. 23, when defending MEAC champion Norfolk State travels to Baltimore, Md., for a 7:30 p.m. match-up against Morgan State. Then, on Saturday, Jan. 28, North Carolina Central will be in the nation’s capital to take on Howard at 6 p.m.



The following Monday, Jan. 30, the Eagles will be in Norfolk, Va., for a 7 p.m. tilt against the Spartans. The regular season will then conclude on Thursday, March 2, when Norfolk State comes to Burr Gymnasium to take on Howard at 9 p.m.



In addition, the entirety of the 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament, encompassing both men’s and women’s games, will be live on ESPN networks, with specific channel designations to be determined later in the season.

All games on ESPN networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2023 MEAC Men’s Basketball ESPN Schedule

Monday, Jan. 23: Norfolk State at Morgan State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Jan. 28: North Carolina Central at Howard, 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Jan. 30: North Carolina Central at Norfolk State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Thursday, March 2: Norfolk State at Howard, 9 p.m. on ESPNU.



2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament ESPN Schedule

Wednesday, March 8: Quarterfinals, All Day

Thursday, March 9: Quarterfinals, All Day

Friday, March 10: Semifinals, All Day

Saturday, March 11: Men’s and Women’s Championship Games, TBD





About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 52nd year of intercollegiate competition with the 2022-23 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically Black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

