SWAC Cross Country Championships coming to Tallahassee

The SWAC Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday Sept. 24 at the Apalachee Regional Park. The course is a perfect venue for the meet as it has hosted NCAA Regionals and the City of Tallahassee has poured resources into the venue including staging and terrain alteration, making it conducive for hosting the best meets in the country. This will be the first time since Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman joined the SWAC in 2020 that the championship is held virtually in their back yards.

All 12 of the SWAC schools will compete for not only the SWAC Cross Country Championship, but an opportunity to make the NCAA Regional Championships. Here is a look at some of the top performes from the SWAC who will vie for the titles on Monday:

Alabama A&M:

Women: Aneisha Ingram, Taylor Wingo

Men: N/C

Alabama State:

Women: Shania Jones, Taliah Wickett

Men: Abdiqadir Mohamed, Christian Myles

Alcorn State:

Women: Joan Kiplagat, Ruth Kibet

Men: Marciano Taylor, Jeremiah Wingate

Arkansas Pine Bluff:

Women: Kris Ann Plummer, Kathrin Maurer

Men: Baron Freeman, Tarik Xavier

Bethune-Cookman:

Women: Kaylin Gibbs, Taisha Benjamin

Men: Emmanuel Corral, DaMauri Little

Florida A&M:

Women: Serenity Williams, Ava Cason

Men: N/C

Grambling State:

Women: Mercy Kwambai, Ruth Kibet

Men: Mathas Cheboi, Miciah Myles

Jackson State:

Women: Joan Kiplagat, Daeja Davis

Men: Marquentin Barnes, Tyler Duncan

Mississippi Valley State:

Women: Rickeysha White, Zariyah Moss

Men: Gabriel Crawford, Elijah Edney

Prairie View A&M:

Women: Jourdan Garnett, Shelby Devereaux

Men: Bennett Meyer-Wills, Javier Gallegos

Southern:

Women: Shani Simon, Trinity Kirk

Men: Lafayette Collins, Nicholas Scott

Texas Southern:

Women: Rayah Wynn, Lauren Taylor

Men: Albert Norman, Joe Gonzales

HBCU Gameday will provide complete coverage in video, photos and interviews from the site of the 2022 SWAC Cross Country Championship.

