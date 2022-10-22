SWAC

SWAC Cross Country Championships coming to Tallahassee

SWAC Cross Country championships will be held on Monday in Tallahassee, FL.
Posted on

The SWAC Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday Sept. 24 at the Apalachee Regional Park.  The course is a perfect venue for the meet as it has hosted NCAA Regionals and the City of Tallahassee has poured resources into the venue including staging and terrain alteration, making it conducive for hosting the best meets in the country.  This will be the first time since Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman joined the SWAC in 2020 that the championship is held virtually in their back yards.

All 12 of the SWAC schools will compete for not only the SWAC Cross Country Championship, but an opportunity to make the NCAA Regional Championships.  Here is a look at some of the top performes from the SWAC who will vie for the titles on Monday:

Alabama A&M:

Women: Aneisha Ingram, Taylor Wingo

Men: N/C

Alabama State:

Women: Shania Jones, Taliah Wickett

Men: Abdiqadir Mohamed, Christian Myles

Alcorn State:

Women: Joan Kiplagat, Ruth Kibet

Men: Marciano Taylor, Jeremiah Wingate

Arkansas Pine Bluff:

Women: Kris Ann Plummer, Kathrin Maurer

Men: Baron Freeman, Tarik Xavier

Bethune-Cookman: 

Women: Kaylin Gibbs, Taisha Benjamin

Men: Emmanuel Corral, DaMauri Little

Florida A&M:

Women: Serenity Williams, Ava Cason

Men: N/C

Grambling State:

Women: Mercy Kwambai, Ruth Kibet

Men: Mathas Cheboi, Miciah Myles

Jackson State:

Women: Joan Kiplagat, Daeja Davis

Men: Marquentin Barnes, Tyler Duncan

Mississippi Valley State:

Women: Rickeysha White, Zariyah Moss

Men: Gabriel Crawford, Elijah Edney

Prairie View A&M:

Women: Jourdan Garnett, Shelby Devereaux

Men: Bennett Meyer-Wills, Javier Gallegos

Southern:

Women: Shani Simon, Trinity Kirk

Men: Lafayette Collins, Nicholas Scott

Texas Southern:

Women: Rayah Wynn, Lauren Taylor

Men: Albert Norman, Joe Gonzales

HBCU Gameday will provide complete coverage in video, photos and interviews from the site of the 2022 SWAC Cross Country Championship.

SWAC Cross Country Championships coming to Tallahassee
Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

2.2K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders and Jackson State take over Good Morning America
Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
948
2022 Football

Jackson State still unbeaten after Campbell win
790
Deion Sanders

P-Valley cast, Snoop Dogg and more pull up to Jackson State homecoming
Willy Blackstone Willy Blackstone
776
2022 Football

Friend’s memory motivates WSSU linebacker
745
2022 Football

HBCU Football Rundown – SIAC
To Top
X