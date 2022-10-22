SWAC Cross Country Championships coming to Tallahassee

The SWAC Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday Sept. 24 at the Apalachee Regional Park. The course is a perfect venue for the meet as it has hosted NCAA Regionals and the City of Tallahassee has poured resources into the venue including staging and terrain alteration, making it conducive for hosting the best meets in the country. This will be the first time since Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman joined the SWAC in 2020 that the championship is held virtually in their back yards.
All 12 of the SWAC schools will compete for not only the SWAC Cross Country Championship, but an opportunity to make the NCAA Regional Championships. Here is a look at some of the top performes from the SWAC who will vie for the titles on Monday:
Alabama A&M:
Women: Aneisha Ingram, Taylor Wingo
Men: N/C
Alabama State:
Women: Shania Jones, Taliah Wickett
Men: Abdiqadir Mohamed, Christian Myles
Alcorn State:
Women: Joan Kiplagat, Ruth Kibet
Men: Marciano Taylor, Jeremiah Wingate
Arkansas Pine Bluff:
Women: Kris Ann Plummer, Kathrin Maurer
Men: Baron Freeman, Tarik Xavier
Bethune-Cookman:
Women: Kaylin Gibbs, Taisha Benjamin
Men: Emmanuel Corral, DaMauri Little
Florida A&M:
Women: Serenity Williams, Ava Cason
Men: N/C
Grambling State:
Women: Mercy Kwambai, Ruth Kibet
Men: Mathas Cheboi, Miciah Myles
Jackson State:
Women: Joan Kiplagat, Daeja Davis
Men: Marquentin Barnes, Tyler Duncan
Mississippi Valley State:
Women: Rickeysha White, Zariyah Moss
Men: Gabriel Crawford, Elijah Edney
Prairie View A&M:
Women: Jourdan Garnett, Shelby Devereaux
Men: Bennett Meyer-Wills, Javier Gallegos
Southern:
Women: Shani Simon, Trinity Kirk
Men: Lafayette Collins, Nicholas Scott
Texas Southern:
Women: Rayah Wynn, Lauren Taylor
Men: Albert Norman, Joe Gonzales
HBCU Gameday will provide complete coverage in video, photos and interviews from the site of the 2022 SWAC Cross Country Championship.