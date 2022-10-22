HBCU GO SWAC Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Texas Southern Championship
2022-2023 Basketball

The inaugural season of SWAC basketball on HBCU GO is set to top-off in January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its upcoming HBCU GO broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons.

The slate of games which will be broadcast in doubleheader format (Women’s/Men’s) are highlighted by several highly anticipated conference match-ups throughout the course of the season.

Each league member institution is slated to make appearances on the company’s linear and digital platform. SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games carried on HBCU GO will be distributed via syndication, linear, OTA and Allen Media Group owned and operated networks nationally.   

“The media rights partnership that we have with HBCU GO is truly a game changer for the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For the first time in the history of the league our fans and supporters will have the opportunity to view a record number of SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games via a wide array of streaming, linear, and digital platforms.”

Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will tip-off the league’s broadcast lineup on Saturday, January 7th with a doubleheader live from Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

“Our unwavering commitment to our membership has always been to assist them with providing exposure for their respective programs while simultaneously expanding their overall brand awareness,” said McClelland. “SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games will be carried nationally across markets that are inside and outside our unique conference footprint bringing league programming into the homes of millions.”

A total of 36 Men’s and Women’s Basketball league match-ups highlight the 2022-23 slate of conference games with Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M set to wrap-up the schedule of games on Saturday, March 4thlive from Prairie View, Texas.

“The overall reach of this broadcast schedule will go well beyond our countries borders with access to all of these contests available globally via the world wide web,” said McClelland. “We couldn’t be more excited in regards to the visibility this agreement provides our league.”

“Having the opportunity to share with the world the unique pageantry and exciting atmospheres that serve as the centerpieces to the exciting brand of Men’s and Women’s Basketball currently being played within our league puts us on another level. High quality and first-class coaches, student-athletes and media coverage will undoubtedly help catapult our league to unprecedented heights.” 

A complete listing of games slated for broadcast this upcoming season can be found below.

DATETIME GAME  NETWORK
January 71:00 pm/3:30 pmTexas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (DH)HBCU GO
January 95:30 pm/8:00 pmBethune-Cookman at Southern (DH)HBCU GO
January 141:00 pm/3:30 pmAlabama State at Alabama A&M (DH)HBCU GO
January 165:30 pm/8:00 pmJackson State at Texas Southern (DH)HBCU GO
January 211:00 pm/3:30 pmBethune-Cookman at Jackson State (DH)HBCU GO
January 235:30 pm/8:00 pmPrairie View A&M at Alabama A&M (DH)HBCU GO
January 281:00 pm/3:30 pmJackson State at Grambling State (DH)HBCU GO
January 305:30 pm/8:00 pmAlabama State at Florida A&M (DH)HBCU GO
February 41:00 pm/3:30 pmGrambling State at Alabama State (DH)HBCU GO
February 65:30 pm/8:00 pmMississippi Valley State at Alcorn State (DH)HBCU GO
February 111:00 pm/3:30 pmAlabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (DH)HBCU GO
February 135:30 pm/8:00 pmTexas Southern at Southern (DH)HBCU GO
February 181:00 pm/3:30 pmAlcorn State at Jackson State (DH)HBCU GO
February 205:30 pm/8:00 pmPrairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State (DH)HBCU GO
February 251:00 pm/3:30 pmSouthern at Bethune-Cookman (DH)HBCU GO
February 275:30 pm/8:00 pmTexas Southern at Alcorn State (DH)HBCU GO
March 25:30 pm/8:00 pmJackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (DH)HBCU GO
March 41:00 pm/3:30 pmTexas Southern at Prairie View A&M (DH)HBCU GO

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

