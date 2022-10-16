Rajah Caruth gets top 20 finish at Las Vegas

By

Now that his ARCA Menard’s Series season is complete, Rajah Caruth is focused on a string of races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to finish out the 2022 campaign. Saturday in Las Vegas, Caruth secured a top 20 finish in the field of 38 drivers in the Alsco Uniforms 302 race.

“P20 today in Vegas. I had a blast mixing it up with the front runners for a little bit and searching for grip throughout the day. @TeamAlphaPrime brought a solid piece and @ThePickleGang had great stops all day. Excited for Martinsville and Phoenix with these guys,” Caruth wrote on social media following the race.

Caruth was the highest finisher among the two entries for Alpha Prime Racing with his 20th place finish. His teammate Stefan Parsons finished 23rd in the race. Caruth was the fifth car a lap down to the leaders and race winner Josh Berry. It was the first ever top 20 finish in the Xfinity Series for Caruth.

Alpha Prime Racing has Caruth slotted for three of the final four races in the Xfinity Series, including Saturday’s race in Vegas. He will drive the No. 44 car at Martinsville on Oct. 29 and in Phoenix on Nov. 5 in the season finale.

Rajah Caruth finished third in the points standings during his rookie year in the ARCA Menard’s Series. Despite leading the standings for a great deal of the year, he ended up 39 points behind his Rev Racing teammate Nick Sanchez.

