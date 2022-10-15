North Carolina A&T Bhaysul Tuten
Big South

Tuten leads North Carolina A&T to win at home against Edward Waters

North Carolina A&T made quick work of Edward Waters as it tuned up for Big South play.

Posted on

North Carolina A&T started hot on Saturday afternoon with 17 first quarter points, and then carried that wave to rout Edward Waters 45-7.

Bhayshul Tuten led North Carolina A&T in this one, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. It was the fifth-consecutive 100 yard game for the sophomore back from New Jersey.

A&T’s success came down to offensive control. Several key conversions allowed NC A&T to extend drives and accumulate 38 total game minutes of ball possession. NC A&T’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. It limited the Edward Waters running backs to just 2.3 yards per rush.

Bhayshul Tuten North Carolina A&T

Edward Waters struggled to sustain long drives, only controlling the ball for 21 of the game’s 60 minutes. On top of that, Edward Waters’ defense couldn’t handle NC A&T’s running game, giving up 5.5 yards per carry. However, Damaris August pulled down a season-high one receiving touchdown to get Edward Waters on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

North Carolina A&T improves their record to 3-3 with the win. Next weekend’s road game could be a good opportunity for a win against a Big South opponent. Robert Morris has a losing record, which may be favorable, but it offers no guarantees. On the other side, Edward Waters now sits at 1-6 on the year. Next weekend’s visit to Xenia will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Central St. (OH) who is 2-4 on the year.

