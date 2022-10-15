Tuten leads North Carolina A&T to win at home against Edward Waters

By

North Carolina A&T started hot on Saturday afternoon with 17 first quarter points, and then carried that wave to rout Edward Waters 45-7.

Bhayshul Tuten led North Carolina A&T in this one, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. It was the fifth-consecutive 100 yard game for the sophomore back from New Jersey.



A&T’s success came down to offensive control. Several key conversions allowed NC A&T to extend drives and accumulate 38 total game minutes of ball possession. NC A&T’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. It limited the Edward Waters running backs to just 2.3 yards per rush.

Edward Waters struggled to sustain long drives, only controlling the ball for 21 of the game’s 60 minutes. On top of that, Edward Waters’ defense couldn’t handle NC A&T’s running game, giving up 5.5 yards per carry. However, Damaris August pulled down a season-high one receiving touchdown to get Edward Waters on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

North Carolina A&T improves their record to 3-3 with the win. Next weekend’s road game could be a good opportunity for a win against a Big South opponent. Robert Morris has a losing record, which may be favorable, but it offers no guarantees. On the other side, Edward Waters now sits at 1-6 on the year. Next weekend’s visit to Xenia will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Central St. (OH) who is 2-4 on the year.

