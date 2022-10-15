Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU

Benedict College is now 7-0 after defeating the Albany State Golden Rams 24-20 on the road and spoiling their homecoming.
Tigers strike first
Benedict College came out hot to start the game. The team scored 14 unanswered points to gain a comfortable lead on the road midway through the second quarter. Junior quarterback Eric Phoenix found sophomore receiver Billy Pierre for a ten yard touchdown on third and goal to go up 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Tigers next score came on the ground courtesy of a five yard rushing touchdown from freshman running back Deondra Duehart. This put the visiting Tigers up 14-0 with most of the second quarter left to play.
The Golden Rams have a answer
After several defensive stands from both teams, the Golden Rams finally gave their fans something to cheer for. Sophomore running back Kamron Ward found the end zone with less than two minutes remaining in the half. Ward punched it in behind an eight yard run in the red zone. The Golden Rams defense held the Tigers to a field goal to end the half with the score 17-7.
Fight to the finish
Albany State came out of the half on a mission. Antoine Bonneau slung a pass to Rashad Jordan that resulted in a 93 yard touchdown. Just like that, Albany State was within three points early in the third quarter.
The Benedict Tigers answered right back. This time QB Eric Phoenix scored on a keeper to get the touchdown on a second and goal. The visiting Tigers were back up by ten with the score 24-14 with one more quarter to go.
Albany State scored again on an eight yard pass from sophomore QB Jhaydon Sullivan to junior receiver Ralph Lovett. The Golden Rams missed the point after attempt to put the score 24-20 with less than two minutes remaining. This would be the final score of the game as the Benedict Tigers remain undefeated and the Albany State Golden Rams are handed their second loss of the year.