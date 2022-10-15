Hampton University gets first CAA football win

By

Hampton University kept battling Saturday afternoon, and ultimately pulled out an exciting 38-37 win in overtime over UAlbany.

The Great Danes held a 14-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Pirates’ offense was able to march down the field twice to tie the game. They missed a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, and then the two teams both scored on their overtime possessions. The Great Danes were held at the goal line while going for two, ending the game.

Malcolm Mays led the Hampton University aerial attack with 208 yards and four touchdown passes. HU also found help from pass-catcher Jadakis Bonds, who collected seven receptions for 92 yards as Mays’ favorite target on the afternoon. HU’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the UAlbany running backs to just 2.8 yards per rush.

Jadakis Bonds came up big for Hampton.

The UAlbany defense kept quarterback Reese Poffenbarger upright in the pocket during Saturday’s loss, allowing him to throw for a season-high four touchdowns. As a whole, the team racked up 464 total yards on HU’s defense. Their 11 penalties on the afternoon certainly hindered their progress, though.

Hampton’s win was much needed. It got back on the right track and end what was a two-game losing streak, improving to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the CAA. It will get its next test when it welcomes in-state CAA foe Richmond to Armstrong Stadium on Oct. 22. For UAlbany, today’s loss drops their record to 1-5. Their next game is also on Oct. 22. They’ll be looking to rebound against Villanova.

