HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 29 – Oct. 3

A happy Javon Hargrave (#97, SC State) runs off the field after a game-saving fumble recovery at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday vs. Jacksonville. Hargrave is one of three defensive standouts in this week’s HBCU NFL Report.
Three defenders were the big standouts in Week Four of the HBCU NFL Report.
Chicago linebacker Joe Thomas, Indianapolis defensive tackle Grover Stewart and Phialdelphia defensive tackle Javon all had big games.
None was perhaps bigger that Hargrave’s.
HBCU NFL Report: Javon Hargrave
Hargrave pounced on a late-game fumble in the Eagles 29-21 win over Jacksonville. He had just one solo tackle in the game.
The Jaguars had jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter. But Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to 29-straight points before the Jags scored with 7:19 left to narrow the lead to 29-21.
Jacksonville stopped the Eagles on 4th-and-3 at the Jags 21 and took over with a chance to drive for a tie with 1:21 left. On first down however, Eagles linebacker Hasson Riddick stripped Jags QB Trevor Lawrence and Hargrave came up with the ball. The Eagles were then able to run out the clock.
It was the Eagles’ fifth turnover on the day. See it here. The win moved the Eagles to 4-0. They are the only undefeated team in the NFL.
HBCU NFL Report: Joe Thomas and Grover Stewart
Both Chicago’s Joe Thomas and Indy’s Grover Stewart had firsts this week.
Thomas was signed to the Bears practice squad after the preseason and saw his first live action Sunday versus the New York Giants. He was among the leaders for the Bears with five tackles as he played 62% of the defensive snaps. He was also a key contributor on special teams.
Stewart registered his first sack of the season in Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee. Stewart also contributed one other solo tackle and an assist. He played 70 percent of the defensive snaps.
HBCU NFL Report: Shaquille Leonard Update
Indianapolis star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (#53, South Carolina State) played in his first game of the season Sunday vs. Tennessee. The Colts announced Monday however that the three-time all pro will miss this Thursday night’s game against the Broncos due to a concussion. He suffered the injury Sunday in Indy’s loss to Tennessee.
He left Sunday’s game midway thru the second quarter when he was hit by his own teammate while trying to make a tackle on Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. The Titans scored on the play, and the veteran linebacker remained down on the field following the touchdown.
Leonard was walked off the field with help from the Colts training staff and blood could be seen on his face. He played just 16 defensive snaps and had two tackles in his short stint Sunday.
He missed the team’s first three games following offseason surgery on his back. The 27-year-old was absent for much of the team’s preseason training camp after undergoing an operation to address a disc issue that was causing problems in his left leg.
Ever since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, Leonard has been widely considered among the best at his position. He led the league in forced fumbles last year. He also tallied 122 tackles in 2021.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of September 29 – October 3, 2022
DEFENSE
– #45 JOE THOMAS, LB, Chicago (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In Bears’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, Thomas posted five tackles, two solos, while playing 40 defensive snaps (62%) and 25 (83%) on special teams. It was his first action of the season
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (6th season, ALBANY STATE) – In 24-17 loss to Tennessee, Stewart had three tackles, two solos with one sack. while playing 36 defensive snaps (70%) and nine snaps on special teams (39%). It was his first sack of the season.
– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Javon started at defensive tackle for the Eagles in 29-21 win over Jacksonville. Hargrave had one solo tackle and one fumble recovery while logging 33 plays (70%) on defense. The recovery halted a late-game Jaguars’ drive.
OFFENSE
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Started for Dolphins at left tackle in 27-15 loss to Cincinnati. The Dolphins rushed for 85 yards and passed for 303 yards and one TD. Miami QBs were sacked once. Armstead was in on all 64 plays (100%) on offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #6 JAMIE GILLAN, P, New York Giants (5th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Gillan punted five times for 273 yards (54.6-yard average with 42.8-yard net) in 20-12 win over Chicago. Gillan had a long punt of 59 yards and two touchbacks. He was in for 11 (37%) special teams’ plays.
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (4th season, ALABAMA STATE) – In 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Howard started at right tackle as Titans rushed for 131 yards and a TD and passed for 246 yards and two scores while giving up just one sack. Howard played 56 snaps on offense (98%) and four snaps on special teams (14%).
– #12 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Atlanta (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In 23-20 win over Cleveland, Hodge was targeted once but did not have a catch in 18 offensive plays (33%) nor a stat in 11 special teams’ plays (42%).
– #69 JA’TYRE CARTER, OL, Chicago (1st season, SOUTHERN) – Carter was inactive in 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Pittsburgh (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Did not play in 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
– #60 NICK LEVERETT, OL, Tampa Bay (2nd season, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL) – Did not play in 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DEFENSE
– #53 SHAQUILLE LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (5th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In his first action of the season, Leonard had two tackles, one a solo, in 24-17 loss to Tennessee. Leonard played just 16 defensive snaps (30%) and went out with a concussion in the second quarter.
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (3rd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 48-45 win over Seattle, Price played on 28 special teams’ snaps (85%) without a stat.
– #40 DARRYL JOHNSON, DE, Seattle (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 48-45 loss to Detroit, Johnson started at outside linebacker and played 14 defensive snaps (19%) and six special teams’ snaps (18%) without a stat.
– #47 DE’SHAAN DIXON, DE, Jacksonville (1st season, NORFOLK STATE) – Dixon was active and got in for two defensive plays (2%) for the Jaguars in 29-21 loss to Philadelphia.
– #41 MARKQUESE BELL, S, Dallas (1st season, FLORIDA A&M) – In 25-10 win over Washington, Bell did not have a stat in 14 special teams’ plays (47%).
– #23 JOSHUA WILLIAMS, CB, Kansas City (1st season, FAYETTEVILLE STATE) – In 41-31 win over Tampa Bay, Williams did not have a stat while playing 17 (57%) special teams’ plays.
– #64 RODERICK PERRY, DT, Cleveland (2nd season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Did not play in 23-20 loss to Atlanta.
– #14 COBIE DURANT, CB, LA Rams (1st season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Not active in Rams’ 24-9 loss to San Francisco.
– #56 QUINTON BELL, OLB, Atlanta (2nd year, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – Was not active in 23-20 win over Cleveland.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR/KR, Cleveland (6th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Did not play in loss to Atlanta.
Three defenders were the big standouts in Week Four of the HBCU NFL Report.
Chicago linebacker Joe Thomas, Indianapolis defensive tackle Grover Stewart and Phialdelphia defensive tackle Javon all had big games.
None was perhaps bigger that Hargrave’s.
HBCU NFL Report: Javon Hargrave
Hargrave pounced on a late-game fumble in the Eagles 29-21 win over Jacksonville. He had just one solo tackle in the game.
The Jaguars had jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter. But Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to 29-straight points before the Jags scored with 7:19 left to narrow the lead to 29-21.
Jacksonville stopped the Eagles on 4th-and-3 at the Jags 21 and took over with a chance to drive for a tie with 1:21 left. On first down however, Eagles linebacker Hasson Riddick stripped Jags QB Trevor Lawrence and Hargrave came up with the ball. The Eagles were then able to run out the clock.
It was the Eagles’ fifth turnover on the day. See it here. The win moved the Eagles to 4-0. They are the only undefeated team in the NFL.
HBCU NFL Report: Joe Thomas and Grover Stewart
Both Chicago’s Joe Thomas and Indy’s Grover Stewart had firsts this week.
Thomas was signed to the Bears practice squad after the preseason and saw his first live action Sunday versus the New York Giants. He was among the leaders for the Bears with five tackles as he played 62% of the defensive snaps. He was also a key contributor on special teams.
Stewart registered his first sack of the season in Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee. Stewart also contributed one other solo tackle and an assist. He played 70 percent of the defensive snaps.
HBCU NFL Report: Shaquille Leonard Update
Indianapolis star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (#53, South Carolina State) played in his first game of the season Sunday vs. Tennessee. The Colts announced Monday however that the three-time all pro will miss this Thursday night’s game against the Broncos due to a concussion. He suffered the injury Sunday in Indy’s loss to Tennessee.
He left Sunday’s game midway thru the second quarter when he was hit by his own teammate while trying to make a tackle on Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. The Titans scored on the play, and the veteran linebacker remained down on the field following the touchdown.
Leonard was walked off the field with help from the Colts training staff and blood could be seen on his face. He played just 16 defensive snaps and had two tackles in his short stint Sunday.
He missed the team’s first three games following offseason surgery on his back. The 27-year-old was absent for much of the team’s preseason training camp after undergoing an operation to address a disc issue that was causing problems in his left leg.
Ever since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, Leonard has been widely considered among the best at his position. He led the league in forced fumbles last year. He also tallied 122 tackles in 2021.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of September 29 – October 3, 2022
DEFENSE
– #45 JOE THOMAS, LB, Chicago (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In Bears’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, Thomas posted five tackles, two solos, while playing 40 defensive snaps (62%) and 25 (83%) on special teams. It was his first action of the season
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (6th season, ALBANY STATE) – In 24-17 loss to Tennessee, Stewart had three tackles, two solos with one sack. while playing 36 defensive snaps (70%) and nine snaps on special teams (39%). It was his first sack of the season.
– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Javon started at defensive tackle for the Eagles in 29-21 win over Jacksonville. Hargrave had one solo tackle and one fumble recovery while logging 33 plays (70%) on defense. The recovery halted a late-game Jaguars’ drive.
OFFENSE
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Started for Dolphins at left tackle in 27-15 loss to Cincinnati. The Dolphins rushed for 85 yards and passed for 303 yards and one TD. Miami QBs were sacked once. Armstead was in on all 64 plays (100%) on offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #6 JAMIE GILLAN, P, New York Giants (5th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Gillan punted five times for 273 yards (54.6-yard average with 42.8-yard net) in 20-12 win over Chicago. Gillan had a long punt of 59 yards and two touchbacks. He was in for 11 (37%) special teams’ plays.
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (4th season, ALABAMA STATE) – In 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Howard started at right tackle as Titans rushed for 131 yards and a TD and passed for 246 yards and two scores while giving up just one sack. Howard played 56 snaps on offense (98%) and four snaps on special teams (14%).
– #12 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Atlanta (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In 23-20 win over Cleveland, Hodge was targeted once but did not have a catch in 18 offensive plays (33%) nor a stat in 11 special teams’ plays (42%).
– #69 JA’TYRE CARTER, OL, Chicago (1st season, SOUTHERN) – Carter was inactive in 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Pittsburgh (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Did not play in 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
– #60 NICK LEVERETT, OL, Tampa Bay (2nd season, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL) – Did not play in 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DEFENSE
– #53 SHAQUILLE LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (5th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In his first action of the season, Leonard had two tackles, one a solo, in 24-17 loss to Tennessee. Leonard played just 16 defensive snaps (30%) and went out with a concussion in the second quarter.
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (3rd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 48-45 win over Seattle, Price played on 28 special teams’ snaps (85%) without a stat.
– #40 DARRYL JOHNSON, DE, Seattle (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 48-45 loss to Detroit, Johnson started at outside linebacker and played 14 defensive snaps (19%) and six special teams’ snaps (18%) without a stat.
– #47 DE’SHAAN DIXON, DE, Jacksonville (1st season, NORFOLK STATE) – Dixon was active and got in for two defensive plays (2%) for the Jaguars in 29-21 loss to Philadelphia.
– #41 MARKQUESE BELL, S, Dallas (1st season, FLORIDA A&M) – In 25-10 win over Washington, Bell did not have a stat in 14 special teams’ plays (47%).
– #23 JOSHUA WILLIAMS, CB, Kansas City (1st season, FAYETTEVILLE STATE) – In 41-31 win over Tampa Bay, Williams did not have a stat while playing 17 (57%) special teams’ plays.
– #64 RODERICK PERRY, DT, Cleveland (2nd season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Did not play in 23-20 loss to Atlanta.
– #14 COBIE DURANT, CB, LA Rams (1st season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Not active in Rams’ 24-9 loss to San Francisco.
– #56 QUINTON BELL, OLB, Atlanta (2nd year, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – Was not active in 23-20 win over Cleveland.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR/KR, Cleveland (6th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Did not play in loss to Atlanta.HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 29 – Oct. 3