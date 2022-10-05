WSSU basketball schedule 2022-2023

By

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) men’s basketball team revealed its 2022-23 season schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Highlights of the season include an opening exhibition in the Winston-Salem Tip-Off Classic with Wake Forest on November 1st and two tournaments in Pennsylvania and one in New York.



The Clarion Classic will be played in Clarion, Pennsylvania November 12-13. The Rams will then travel to Rock Hill, South Carolina to play Clinton College on November 16th before heading to Harlem, New York for the Harlem Classic on November 19th.



The men’s basketball team will welcome back their fans to the C.E. Gaines Center for their home opener on November 22 against Carolina University at 7:30 p.m. On November 25-26, the Rams will travel back to Pennsylvania to play in the Gary Miller Classic. They will close out the month at home on November 30th facing Johnson & Wales at 7:00 p.m.



As December rolls in, WSSU will welcome Clark Atlanta on the third before starting Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play by hosting Lincoln University (Dec. 15), Virginia Union (Dec. 17), and Bowie State (Dec. 19), respectively.

Winston-Salem State has won 19 games in each of its last two seasons.

Bringing in the new year, the Rams will start on the road at Virginia State on January 5th in Etrick, Virginia at 7:30 p.m. The Rams will stay on the road taking on Shaw University (Jan. 7) and Elizabeth City (Jan. 9) at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Men’s basketball is back home on January 14th hosting St. Augustine’s at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, January 18, the Rams will travel to Orangeburg, South Carolina to face Claflin for a 7:30 contest. For the next two home games, the Rams will host Fayetteville State (Jan. 21) and Johnson C. Smith (Jan 26). Game times are 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.



On February 1st, the men’s basketball team will travel to Bluefield, West Virginia to face Bluefield State at 7:30 p.m. WSSU will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on February 4th to face St. Augustine’s at 4 p.m. Claflin will travel to Winston-Salem for a 7:30 p.m. contest on February 9th. Winston-Salem State University will travel to Fayetteville State on February 11th for a 4 p.m. game then travel on the 15th for a 7:30 contest at Johnson C. Smith. In the last game of the regular season, the Rams will host Livingstone College on February 18th for a 2 p.m. showdown.



The CIAA Tournament will take place February 21-25 in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.



WSSU basketball schedule 2022-2023