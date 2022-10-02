Alabama State’s recent dominance over Texas Southern continues

Alabama State played a strong second half on Saturday evening, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Texas Southern 16-13.
Ja’Won Howell had a big day for Alabama State, accumulating 75 yards on the ground. Alabama State put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game. On top of that, Alabama State’s secondary locked in. They held Texas Southern to just 5.0 yards per pass attempt.
Andrew Body rushed for one touchdown on the ground to lead the way for Texas Southern. However, the Tigers caught seven costly flags, making it tough to gain any substantial momentum. Beyond that, their offense just seemed out of sync at times. They couldn’t keep pace with the Hornets.
This win snaps a two game losing skid and finally gives fans of Alabama State something to cheer about. They will get their next test when they welcome Jackson State to ASU Stadium on Oct. 8. It was a new day but the same result for Texas Southern who suffered yet another loss against the Hornets. Their head-to-head losing streak just keeps growing. Next weekend’s visit to Pine Bluff will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff who is 2-3 on the year.