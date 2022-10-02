Howard University soccer gets first NEC win of season

By

WASHINGTON (October 2, 2022) – Howard University men’s soccer team grabbed its first Northeast Conference (NEC) win of the season, knocking off Central Connecticut State (CCSU), 2-1, at Greene Stadium.



With the win, HU improved to 2-6 overall (1-1 NEC) while earning back-to-back home victories since October 2019.



Near the 10-minute mark, newcomer Nigel McCloud (Fayetteville, Ga.) scored off an assist by junior Nathan Leggett (Apex, N.C.) and gave the Bison an early 1-0 edge.



Leggett picked up second assist on the day after finding fellow classmate Mason Christian (Fulton, Md.) and secured HU a 2-0 halftime lead.



CCSU (2-7, 0-2 NEC) put the pressure on with 11 second half shots, but freshman goalkeeper JR Gawel (St. Mary’s, Md.) rose to the challenge and registered seven saves on the afternoon.



CCSU’s Giulio Potenti ended the Blue Devils’ scoring drought in the waning moments, thanks to a penalty goal kick with 28 ticks remaining.



Howard University soccer travels to Durham, N.C., to face perennial powerhouse No. 4 Duke on Tuesday (Oct. 4) in nonconference play. Match time is slated for 7 p.m., live on the ACC Network.

