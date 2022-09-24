Prairie View A&M Claims Victory Over Alabama State

Prairie View A&M extended their recent success against Alabama State on Saturday evening, taking the win by a final score of 25-15.
Trazon Connley led Prairie View A&M in this one, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. The Panther’s defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks on the evening. However, Prairie View A&M has room for improvement. They’ll look to shore up unforced penalties and mental mistakes going forward.
Jacory Merritt collected 143 yards on the ground to lead the way for Alabama State in Saturday’s loss. The Hornet’s secondary was a different story, allowing the Panther’s offense to rack up 11.8 yards per pass attempt. In addition, the O-line was not in sync, allowing five sacks.
This win was much needed for the Panthers. They get back on the right track and end what was a two game losing streak. A neutral site showdown against Grambling on Oct. 1 is the next test for the Panthers. It was a new day but the same result for Alabama State who suffered yet another loss against Prairie View A&M. Their head-to-head losing streak just keeps growing. Next weekend’s visit to Houston will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Texas Southern who is 1-4 on the year.