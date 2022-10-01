2022 Football

Takeaways from Campbell dominating NC Central

Campbell’s big offensive line helped it produce nearly 600 yards of offense to beat NC Central
Posted on

The takeaways from the end of NC Central’s winning streak in a 48-18 loss to Campbell:

BY THE NUMBERS

In its loss to Campbell, NC Central (4-1) had a seven-game winning streak in Division I-FCS come to an end. It was the longest streak in the division. The loss likely will cost NCCU its spot in the latest FCS poll, where it was ranked 25th in the STATS Perform rankings.

On Saturday, the Eagles gave up nearly as many points in one game (48) as they had in the previous four victories (54).

Before the game at Buies Creek, the Eagles had intercepted six passes and recovered one of the six fumbles it had forced. Against the Camels, there were no fumbles and no interceptions. The Eagle defense had eight sacks before Saturday, but just one against the Camels (2-2).

“I mean, you’re talking about a top 25 team. This is not some slappy down the street,” Campbell head coach Mike Minter said. “These guys were 4-0. They beat A&T, and New Hampshire at New Hampshire, and dominated them. So you know to get a win like this in the fashion that we did it, I’m very proud of my guys.”

RICHARD IS STILL RUNNING

Each week during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coaches’ call, NC Central Coach Trei Oliver says he doesn’t want quarterback Davius Richard to run the football too often because he has a stable of running backs to carry that load, but guess who leads NCCU in rushing?

Richard ran 11 times for 37 yards against Campbell, topping a ground game that could manage only 96 yards on 29 carries. He completed 21 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Richard has run for 286 yards on 46 carries. He has six rushing touchdowns.

Among the running backs Oliver hopes will carry the bulk of the load, Latrell Collier had 36 yards on seven carries and J’Mari Taylor gained 23 yards on 10 carries.

NC Central didn’t run the ball well, and had trouble stopping Campbell from doing so. The Camels ran 50 times for 315 yards and five touchdowns. Bryant Barr led the attack with 135 yards on 23 rushes.

Oliver said he was concerned about the size of the Campbell offensive line; right guard Josh Noble, a freshman, was the lightest of the front five at 285 pounds. Everyone around him is at least 300 pounds, and Minter used that to his advantage.

“It really wasn’t about them or what they were doing,” Minter said. “We were just going to say we’re going to run the football, you know. We got 5,000 pounds, and we’re going to run the football and people are going to have to deal with that.”

LONG DAY FOR THE NC CENTRAL DEFENSE

Stopping the run was a specific problem to the NCCU defense. Keeping Campbell’s offense in check in general seemed to be too difficult as well.

Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 248 yards. He also ran for 46 yards and a score.

The Camels converted 10 of 15 third downs, compared to five of 12 for the Eagles. Campbell missed its lone fourth-down conversion attempt.

A BYE WEEK, THEN BACK TO WORK

NC Central will have next Saturday off before it opens its MEAC schedule against Morgan State in a Thursday night game in Durham.

Takeaways from Campbell dominating NC Central
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.8K
Jackson State

Jackson State lands highly-recruited British prospect
832
MEAC

SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
801
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down
Jada Byers Virginia Union Jada Byers Virginia Union
785
2022 Football

HBCU football stats leaders thru September 2022
773
Jackson State

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph Visits Deion Sanders
To Top
X