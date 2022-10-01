Bowie State

Bowie State blasts Livingstone for homecoming win

Bowie State looked like the BSU we’ve come to expect against Livingstone College for its homecoming game on Saturday.
Posted on

Courtesy: Bowie State

BOWIE, Md. – Graduate senior Dion “DJ” Golatt, Jr. set a new program record for most yards in a single game with 439 on the day as the Bowie State Bulldogs football team upended the Blue Bears of Livingstone College, 53-7 for its annual Homecoming game Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.

Golatt, Jr. passed former Bowie State standout Amir Hall who previously held the record for most yards in a game at 433 yards.

The Largo, Md., native completed 32-of-40 passes, four TDs and two interceptions on the afternoon while redshirt sophomore Sam Doku(Silver Springs, MD) rushed for 77-yards on 13 carries and a touchdown and redshirt junior Kwincy Hall (Washington, D.C.) caught 10 passes for 120-yards and a TD.

The Bulldogs combined for 666 total yards – the most this season and fourth all-time including 465 through the air (now second all-time in program history) and 201 on the ground. Six different Bulldogs scored a touchdown in today’s game.

Redshirt sophomore Sadiq Salawu (Upper Marlboro, MD) led the defense with six tackles and a tackle for loss while redshirt sophomore Mekhi Williams (Springdale, MD) redshirt junior Uvel Paul, Jr. (Severn, MD) both contributed five tackles apiece as Paul, Jr. recorded two sacks (15-yards) and 2.5 tackle for loss.

Bowie State took an early 6-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 15-play 82-yard drive capped by a two-yard scamper for junior Elisha McDonald(Greenbelt, MD). In the second, redshirt senior Morgan Scroggins (Baltimore, MD) caught a 32-yard pass from Golatt, Jr. to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead at the 14:51 mark of the second quarter.

It would be all Bowie State for the remainder of the second quarter as BSU tacked on an eight-yard reception TD for Hall at the 10:35 mark, followed by a blocked punt from redshirt junior Raymond Boone (Landover, MD) that led to a Bowie State safety at the 7:25 mark. Redshirt sophomore Quron Winder (Baltimore, MD) scored on a 33-yard reception with 4:32 left and then redshirt sophomore Kyle Parker (Bowie, MD) scored on a 21-yard reception that provided Bowie State with a big 35-0 lead at intermission.

Bowie State never took its feet off the gas in the second half. The Bulldogs outscored the Blue Bears 15-7 including six-yard rushing TD for Doku, another BSU safety and a nine-yard rushing TD for backup quarterback and junior Larry Williams (Baltimore, MD) in the third quarter. LC’s lone touchdown came from an 83-yard interception for Kevin Larkins.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs added one more score when redshirt sophomore Justin Zavala (Bowie, MD) hit a 29-yard field goal – his longest of the year that stamped the homecoming victory.

Bowie State improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the CIAA while Livingstone falls to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league action. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday, Oct. 8 with a road trip to Ettrick, Va., to take on the Trojans of Virginia State. Game time set for 4 p.m. at Rogers Stadium.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

Bowie State blasts Livingstone for homecoming win
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.8K
Jackson State

Jackson State lands highly-recruited British prospect
832
MEAC

SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
801
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down
Jada Byers Virginia Union Jada Byers Virginia Union
785
2022 Football

HBCU football stats leaders thru September 2022
773
Jackson State

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph Visits Deion Sanders
To Top
X