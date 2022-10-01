Alabama A&M gets first win against Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M defended their home field on Saturday afternoon, defeating Bethune-Cookman by a final score of 35-27.
Donovan Eaglin led the way for Alabama A&M, showcasing both his running and pass-catching ability. He rushed for two touchdowns while catching another, exposing the holes in Bethune-Cookman’s defense. The Bulldogs’ potent offense accumulated an impressive 459 total yards. But it wasn’t all positive, Alabama A&M was undisciplined at times, getting tagged for 80 yards off penalties.
Jalon Jones led the way for Bethune-Cookman, collecting 353 yards through the air during Saturday’s loss. The Wildcats’ secondary was a different story, allowing the Bulldogs’ offense to rack up 8.2 yards per pass attempt. They also racked up 80 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome.
The futility ends for Alabama A&M as they try to put together back-to-back wins with next weekend’s game. They will get their next test when they welcome Grambling to Louis Crews Stadium on Oct. 8. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman now sits at 1-3 on the year; they’ll be looking for a better result against Tennessee State next weekend.