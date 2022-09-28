WSSU homecoming canceled due to Hurricane Ian

By

Winston-Salem State will have to wait another week to try to get its first win of the season thanks to Hurricane Ian.



WSSU’s game against Lincoln University has been canceled, HBCU Gameday has learned. The game was set to serve as WSSU homecoming 2022. Hurricane Ian is expected to dump heavy rain on the region from Friday through the early part of the week.



Winston-Salem State released the following announcement on Wednesday afternoon:

“With great disappointment, we announce that due to the anticipated severe weather for this coming weekend and out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff, alumni, and fans, all university-sanctioned homecoming activities will be canceled after noon on Friday, September 30.

The WSSU vs. Lincoln football game scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 1, has been canceled. At this time, the game has not been rescheduled. Although tickets are traditionally non-refundable, the university will offer a full refund for this game. Alternatively, patrons may donate their ticket price to the university’s athletic department. Payments for tailgating spaces will also be refunded. Ticket and tailgating refunds must be requested by October 31. No action is needed if you choose to donate your ticket purchase.

It is important for our supporters to know this decision was not made lightly. Given the potential severe weather impact on our state and the governor’s issuance of a state of emergency for North Carolina, law enforcement and emergency medical resources are very limited for this week. The university is mandated by the NCAA to have a minimum number of emergency response resources that cannot be guaranteed at this time. The risk to safety is far too great to proceed with inadequate safety personnel.

Additionally, we must protect the well-being of university staff. Like so many other businesses, the university is experiencing staffing shortages which makes rearranging an event of this magnitude incredibly taxing for current staff levels.

Any vendor scheduled to participate in this week’s homecoming activities will be issued a refund of their registration fee.

Given the significance of homecoming to the university, we will reschedule fellowship activities for another football game during the season.

Events not sanctioned by the university will not be impacted by our decision.

Normal campus operations are not impacted at this time.

Indeed, this decision is unfortunate for our university family, but safety remains our highest priority. Please know a proper celebration is in the works, and we will see everyone together very soon.



WSSU is currently 0-4 after dropping its most recent game to Chowan 21-7. Lincoln University is 2-2, already having topped its highest win total since 2015.

