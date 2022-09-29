Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down

Deion Sanders sent a message to the water-ravaged resident of his hometown of Fort Myers. It was hit directly by Hurricane Ian.
Posted on

Ground zero for Hurricane Ian’s crossing is Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders’ home town of Fort Myers, Fla. Hurricane Ian came ashore much farther south than initially expected.  It began its slow trek, at a rate of less than 10 miles per hour, across the State of Florida bearing 155 mph winds, torrential rain and causing catastrophic damage with storm surge.  

Sanders was a four-sport star at  North Fort Myers High school, where he played football, baseball, basketball and ran track.  From there, he would go to college at Florida State, but frequently mentioned his mother and his hometown of Fort Myers.

Sanders sent a message on Wednesday to those ravaged by the severe weather conditions:
 “Praying for all of Ft.Myers Fla. God please watch over all of them in Jesus Name Amen. #CoachPrime” was Sanders’ message.

Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is a native of Fort Myers, FL.

Fort Myers sustained storm surge from Ian up to nine feet.  Everything from trash cans to vehicles and boats was seen floating downtown in Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon.  Power outages in the state of Florida have reached two million as the storm slowly goes from the southwest coast to the east coast of Florida, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Ian is expected to continue to drop water over Florida for the next 36 hours before tracking up the coast with another possible landfall in north Georgia or South Carolina. The storm has caused multiple HBCU games to be impacted, and even ground Winston-Salem State University’s homecoming festivities to a halt.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State have a bye week before heading to Montogmery, Ala on Oct. 8 to take on the Alabama State University for its homecoming.

Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
1.7K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman
903
2022 Football

Hurricane Ian may force HBCU football teams to audible
803
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS
Stephen A. FAMU Stephen A. FAMU
546
Culture

Stephen A., First Take to appear at HBCU Week
Texas Southern Championship Texas Southern Championship
492
2022-2023 Basketball

PAC-12/SWAC Basketball Legacy Series lineup announced
To Top
X