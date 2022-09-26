HBCU Football Roundup: Week Four Highlights

HBCU Football Roundup: Scores from September 24, 2022
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
Albany State 35, Clark Atlanta 0
Alcorn State 38, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 21
Benedict 40, Kentucky State 14
Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling State 19
Bowie State 35, Saint Augustine’s 20
Chowan 21, Winston-Salem State 7
Delaware 35, Hampton 3
Florida A&M 38, Alabama A&M 25
Fort Valley State 44, Bluefield State 27
Jackson State 49, Miss. Valley State 7
Lane 20, Edward Waters 9
Langston 45, Arkansas Baptist 8
Lincoln (Pa.) 29, Johnson C. Smith 28
More Scores
Merrimack 26, Delaware State 13
Miles 34, Central State 14
NC A&T 41, SC State 27
NC Central 59, VA-Lynchburg 14
Northeastern State 38, Lincoln (MO) 10
Notre Dame (OH) 48, West Virginia State 13
Prairie View A&M 25, Alabama State 15
Saint Francis (PA) 45, Norfolk State 26
Savannah State 15, Morehouse 3
Shaw 35, Elizabeth City State 16
Texas-San Antonio 52, Texas Southern 24
Tuskegee 35, Allen 27
Virginia State 37, Livingstone 7
Virginia Union 31, Fayetteville State 28
Wayland Baptist 65, Texas College 31
HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Big Winners
• CAREER DAY FOR SANDERS IN JACKSON STATE WIN OVER MVSU!
Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards (all career highs) with four touchdowns and one interception as the Tigers flew by Mississippi Valley State , 49-7.
Dallas Daniels led the receivers with 10 catches for 142 yards but did not reach paydirt. Santee Marshall totaled 118 rushing yards in just six carries, including a 91-yard run, to led the JSU ground attack.
Sanders completed passes to 12 different receivers as Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) heads into a bye week before returning to action October 8 at Alabama State. MVSU is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the SWAC.
• NC CENTRAL HANDLES VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG!
Undefeated NC Central started slowly but eventually put away winless Virginia-Lynchburg 59-14.
Quarterback Davius Richard threw for 148 yards (12 of 17) and three TDs but had two interceptions. The Eagles (4-0) were only up 7-0 after one quarter but put up 21 second-quarter points to lead 28-7 at the break.
NCCU rushed for 290 yards and four TDs as four different runners got into the end zone.
Other Big Winners
• BENEDICT PULLS AWAY FROM KENTUCKY STATE!
Benedict broke away from a 21-14 score at the end of the third quarter to register three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in defeating Kentucky State, 40-14.
QB Eric Phoenix completed fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 42 yards to Tayven Grice, 13 yards to Nicholas Sowell and 5 yards to Steven Campbell. Phoenix finished the game with 14 completions on 24 attempts for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Benedict back-up QB John Lampley added two completions on four attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the SIAC. KSU falls to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the SIAC.
• VIRGINIA UNION SURVIVES TOUGH BATTLE AT FAYETTEVILLE STATE!
Virginia Union rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to beat Fayetteville State 31-28 in a big game between CIAA contenders Saturday.
CIAA and NCAA Div. II rushing leader Jada Byers led the Panther offense rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
A key play late came from the defense. With 12:51 left and the Panthers trailing 21-17, VUU safety William Davis picked off a pass from FSU QB Khari Lane (21-36, 3 TDs)and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to give Virginia Union a 24-21 lead. Lane threw three picks in the game.
Byers, who had earlier scored on runs of 7 and 27 yards, added a 1-yard scoring run with 7:28 left to put the Panthers up 31-21. In that drive, Byers had 27- and 42-yard runs to get VUU into scoring position. FSU scored a TD in the final minute but could not recover the ensuing onside kick.
VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in CIAA play, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15 years. The last time Virginia Union started the season 4-0 was in 2007.
FSU is 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the CIAA.
• WILSON LEADS FORT VALLEY STATE BY BLUEFIELD STATE!
Running back Emanuel Wilson ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, two in the second half as Fort Valley State pulled away to a 44-27 win over Allen.
FVSU (4-0) was up 23-21 at the break but scored 21 third-quarter points. Wilson, who scored from 9 yards out in the second quarter, added TD runs of 3 and 9 yards later. The final one came with :33 seconds left in the third period.
FVSU QB Kelvin Durham completed 13 of 21 passes for 215 yards and one TD.
Bluefield State QB Devan Freedland completed 30 of 54 passes for 326 yards and four TDs to keep the Big Blue close and account for all their points. Wide receiver Perry Wilder III had 10 receptions for 101 yards and TD receptions of 21 and 3 yards.
• LANGSTON SCORES 45 MORE TO ROLL TO 4-0!
Langston RB Markell Scott rambled for 221 yards on 19 carries and TD runs of 87, 14 and 2 yards as Langston stayed undefeated (4-0) with a 45-8 win over Arkansas Baptist.
• ALCORN STATE RB UNSTOPPABLE IN WIN OVER PINE-BLUFF!
Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard carried 23 times for a Saturday-high of 299 yards and scored TDs of 44, 11, 24 and 78 yards as the Braves put away Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-21.
The Braves (2-2, 1-0 SWAC W) scored 28 unanswered second-half points after UAPB (2-2, 0-1 W) went up 21-10 on a 1-yard scoring run by QB Skyler Perry with 9:35 left in the third period.
But Howard scored on the runs of 11, 24 and 78 yards, the latter that put the Braves up 28-21 with 4:47 to play. Perry was intercepted on the first play following the kickoff. Three plays later, Alcorn ‘s Javonta Leatherwood added the final score on a 7-yard run.
Howard leads the SWAC in rushing at 145.0 yards per game.
• ALBANY STATE SHUTS OUT CLARK ATLANTA!
Albany State ran for 267 yards and four TDs, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, as the Golden Rams shut out Clark Atlanta, 35-0.
All-SIAC preseason first team QB Dionte Bonneau ran for 78 yards in just five carries and scored one of the TDs on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Bonneau also connected with senior wideout Joe Shorter on a 6-yard scoring pass midway thru the third quarter.
Running back Kamran Ward carried 11 times for 69 yards and scored on 3- and 9-yard runs.
HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: INTO THE WIN COLUMN
• BETHUNE-COOKMAN GETS INTO WIN COLUMN VS. GRAMBLING STATE!
Running back Que’Shaun Byrd rushed for 162 yards while QB Jalon Jones completed 13 of 18 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns as Bethune-Cookman (1-2 overall, 1-0 SWAC) broke into the win column with a 36-19 home victory in Daytona Beach over Grambling State (1-3, 0-1 SWAC).
A see-saw first half saw Grambling enter the break up 19-17.
Cornerback Darnell Deas scored two touchdowns – the first on an 97-yard first quarter kickoff return and the second on a 37-yard pick six with 23 seconds left that sealed a second half that saw the Wildcats pitch a second-half shutout and score the game’s final 19 points.
• NC A&T GRINDS OUT FIRST WIN BEATING SC STATE!
NC A&T got 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns, two passing TDs from QB Jalen Fowler and two Andrew Brown field goals at home Saturday evening in a 41-27 win over South Carolina State.
Sophomore running back Bhayshul Tuten had his third straight 100-yard rushing game as he carried 12 times for 140 yards and two TDs of 19 and 38 yards. Tuten also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Fowler. Back-up running back Wesley Graves added 72 yards on 12 carries including a 12-yard TD run. Ger-Keri Caldwell caught the other Fowler TD pass from 9 yards out to put the Aggies (1-3) up 38-20 in the third quarter.
The Aggies offensive output offset SCSU QB Corey Fields Jr.’s career-best 316 passing yards and four TDs. Shaquan Davis led the Bulldog receivers with 12 catches for 127 yards including a 33-yard TD catch in the third quarter.
A&T held SC State to 12 yards rushing on 22 carries. In the fourth quarter, Aggie DE Devin Harrell had two sacks of Fields and the Aggies picked off two Fields aerials.
SC State linebacker B. J. Davis had a game-high 17 tackles, 12 solos.
HBCU Football Roundup: Top Performances
Passing
Six quarterbacks topped 300 passing yards this week, but only one reached 400 yards – Jackson State sophomore Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders and Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa were the only two of the six whose teams won.
RUSHING
Two rushers lead the way this week with 200-yard efforts – Alcorn State’s Jarveon Howard and Langston’s Markell Scott.
Receiving
Nine receivers went over 100 yards this week. Florida A&M senior Xavier Smith didn’t reach the 100-yard plateau but led the receivers with three TD catches.
Defense
Outstanding SC linebacker B. J. Davis was his usual relentless self as he led the Bulldogs with 17 tackles against NC A&T Saturday.
A quintet of rushers posted two sacks Saturday and a quartet of defenders had two interceptions.