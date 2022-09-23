Arlington Football Showdown 2022: Photo Recap

Arlington, Texas- For the second consecutive year, the Texas Southern Tigers defeated Southern in the Arlington Football Showdown in front of 16,667 fans. This year doing so in impressive fashion, keeping the Southern Jaguars off the scoreboard. The Southern Jaguars tightened up in the second half, only giving up three points. The game is played inside Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers baseball team.
Fans saw Texas Southern quarterback throw for 186 yards and two touchdowns. At halftime, fans were treated to performances by the Human Jukebox of Southern University and Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul. Who put on a performance that band head aficionados are likely to remember for decades. Up next, Texas Southern will travel to San Antonio to play the Road Runners of UT-San Antonio. Southern will host Arkansas- Pine Bluff in their first conference game. Check out the photos from the game and the halftime performances.
Texas Southern Quarterback #1 Andrew Body winds up to throw a pass during the first half. (Photo: Dominique Monday/ HBCU Gameday)