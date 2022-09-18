Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern

By

ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Southern has found a home in Arlington, Texas with its second straight win in the city after the Tigers shut out Southern University for the first time since 1971 and its first official shutout since 2016 in a 24-0 SWAC contest on Saturday.



Texas Southern wasted no time in setting the tone as quarterback Andrew Body completed five of his first six passes on his first possession with the biggest a 15-yarder to Eyan Means to move into scoring position. Jacorey Howard did the rest as he moved TSU to the nine with three straight runs before Body connected with AJ Bennett for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Richard Garcia III connected on the extra point for the early 7-0 lead.



TSU attempted to catch SU off-guard with an onside kick but narrowly missed the opportunity to recover. However, the TSU defense set the tone on its end as Cedrick Williams intercepted SU’s Besean McCray in the redzone. TSU would drive all the way to the SU 9 but missed a 26-yard field goal as the defense forced a three-and-out.



TSU went with a smash mouth approach on its next drive as four running backs touched the ball. LaDarius Owens capped off the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run as TSU led 14-0 after Garcia’s PAT.

Texas Southern beat Southern in Arlington, TX for the second year in a row. (Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday.)

Texas Southern opened the second quarter with a bang as the defense forced a goal line stand at the SU 1. From there, the defenses took center stage with three straight punts. The TSU defense made another big play as the quarter came to a close as Demontario Anderson sacked SU quarterback Besean McCray on 4th-and-7 at the TSU 45.



TSU took the momentum and went to work on its next drive on the first play as Body found Derek Morton for a 53-yard strike down the teeth of the SU defense for a 21-0 lead after the PAT. Southern refused to go away though as the half came to a close as they drove to the TSU 9 but freshman Charles George picked off McCray’s pass in the endzone for the half-clinching interception.



Perry Wells opened the third quarter with an interception as the second half belonged to the defense. The Tigers forced another goal line stand in the third and opened the fourth with another big stop as they forced a turnover on downs at the TSU 32. TSU would return to the scoreboard with a 13-play, 52-yard drive capped off by Garcia III’s 33-yard field goal for its final score.



Texas Southern forced an SU punt following the score and the Tigers ran the ball out for its first SWAC win of 2022.



Both teams finished with 352 yards of offense as TSU passed for 186 and rushed for 166. Body passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing. Jacorey Howard led TSU with 42 yards on nine carries while Morton caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.



Jacob Williams led the defense with nine tackles followed by eight from Tarik Cooper. Michael Akins led the defensive line with two sacks.



TSU is back in action at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at UTSA inside the Alamodome.

