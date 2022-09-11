2022 Football

UCLA gives Alabama State its first loss of the season

UCLA stings Alabama State at the Rose Bowl
Posted on

UCLA stormed past Alabama State Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl tallying up a final score of 45-7.

Backup Quarterback Ethan Garbers led the UCLA Bruins, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Winning the turnover battle 3-1, extra possessions were a big factor in the Bruins’ success. The extra care paid off, as UCLA’s offense was able to sustain drives and amass 485 total yards.

Alabama State had trouble putting together long drives; punting six times, making it tough to get points on the board. Along with inconsistent drives, the Hornet’s secondary was an issue. They allowed a concerning 8.8 yards per pass attempt.

During the second quarter, Jeremiah Hixon led the scoring for Alabama State with one 21-yard touchdown catch. Overall, Alabama State totaled 310 yards, 223 passing, and 87 rushing.

Photo Courtesy of UCLA Football Twitter (@UCLAFootball)

A second straight win to start the season has UCLA fans fired up. They will get their next test when they welcome South Alabama to the Rose Bowl on Sept. 17. On the other hand, the loss was a setback for Alabama State, who had put together a string of wins heading into today’s game. Thankfully they’ll have extra time to make corrections before their Sept. 24 contest against Prairie View A&M.

UCLA gives Alabama State its first loss of the season
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
1.8K
Jackson State

Southern Heritage Classic: How to watch Jackson State-Tennessee State
1.5K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders adds former Alabama four-star at Jackson State
Eddie George Tennessee State Eddie George Tennessee State
1.4K
Jackson State

Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
652
2022 Football

Top HBCU Performances from Week One
557
Alabama State

UCLA-Alabama State: Politics for both P5 and HBCU programs
To Top
X