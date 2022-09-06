North Carolina Central Davis Richard
North Carolina Central sweeps MEAC football awards

North Carolina Central took home all of the MEAC football honors following its big win over NC A&T on Saturday.
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. The Eagles’ Khalil Baker was named Defensive Player of the Week, while North Carolina Central linebacker Jayden Flaker was named Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week. North Carolina Central’s Corey Bullock was named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Richard (QB, 6-3, 215, Jr., Belle Glade, Fla.) accounted for all four Eagle touchdowns in the Duke’s Mayo Classic, a 28-13 win over rival North Carolina A&T State (the Eagles’ first win over the Aggies since 2016). Richard was 21-for-33 for 213 yards and two scores in the air, while also running for 54 yards on 13 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Baker (DB, 6-0, 185, Jr., Winston-Salem, N.C.) recorded five tackles for North Carolina Central against North Carolina A&T State, and he had a pass breakup and an interception to help the Eagles keep the Aggies scoreless in the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Flaker (LB, 6-2, 215, Fr., Scarborough, Maine) recorded three tackles on special teams and blocked a punt that set up a momentum-changing touchdown drive at the end of the first half in the Eagles’ win over North Carolina A&T State.

Bullock (OL, 6-4, 315, Jr., Accokeek, Md.) played in three different line positions over 66 offensive snaps against the Aggies, recording four pancake blocks while not giving up a sack or committing a penalty and grading out at a team-best 87 percent. NCCU hosts former CIAA foe Winston-Salem State University on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., inside O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

