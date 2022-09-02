By

Tarleton St. took the win against Mississippi Valley State University on Thursday night by a final score of 29-13.

Jaden Smith led the Tarleton St. attack through the air with 95 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating three total penalties. The extra care paid off, as the Texans’ offense was able to sustain drives and amass 496 total yards.

Mississippi Valley State University had trouble putting together long drives. They opted for six punts, making it tough to get points on the board. On top of that, MVSU’s secondary was an issue. They allowed a concerning 7.5 yards per pass attempt. Caleb Johnson was a noticeable bright spot. He rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown to lead Mississippi Valley State University in the loss.

The offseason work certainly paid off for Tarleton St., who start the year off with a win. The Texans will hit the road for their next test, a Sept. 11 matchup against TCU. Mississippi Valley State University starts their season with a loss. It will look to rebound in its next game against Austin Peay on Sept. 10.

Mississippi Valley State loses on the road at Tarleton St.