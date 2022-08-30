SWAC, Phillies form partnership to teach students sports analytics

By

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced a partnership on Tuesday which will give students attending its 12 member schools a chance to learn sports analytics.

The Phillies and the SWAC Analytics Mentorship Program will give students the opportunity to gain valuable insight and experience in the field of sports analytics.

“The sports analytics industry is booming, however, less than 10% of its employees are minorities and women. Having a program like this will grow and encourage a more diverse workforce for years to come,” said John Tobias, founder of Strength in Numbers, a non-profit organization focused on helping increase diversity in the sports analytics industry.

Strength in Numbers will assist with identifying and selecting students to partake in this prestigious three-month program.

“Analytics can open doors for people who might not otherwise have considered working in the sports industry as a possibility. Through this partnership and program, we’re excited to work with talented students from the HBCU member schools of the SWAC and open the door even further,” said Phillies Assistant Director of Quantitative Analysis Patrick McFarlane.

Applications for the mentorship program will be accepted through Sept. 15, according to the news release announcing the partnership.

Sports analytics applies data analysis techniques to analyze various components of the sports industry, such as player performance, business performance, recruitment, and more. The results of the analyses are then used to make informed decisions that enhance the performance of a team or organization.

On-field analytics enhance the performance of players and coaching staff by focusing on their strategies and fitness.

According to data from ZipRecruiter and cited by Northeastern University, the national average salary for jobs in sports analytics is approximately $93,092 per year. That figure can vary based on several factors such as location, level of education, and experience.

The SWAC offers championships for men in eight sports, including baseball.

