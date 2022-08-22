NCCU basketball star Justin Wright signs tasty NIL deal

By

NCCU basketball star Justin Wright has inked an NIL partnership with Favor Desserts, located in Durham, NC. Wright is the first North Carolina Central University student-athlete to sign an NIL deal.

As part of the arrangement, Wright will promote the brand on social media and have his own signature “J5 cupcake” that will be available at the Favor Desserts location at 4520 S. Alston, Ave., from August 22nd through basketball season.

“Favor Desserts is excited to partner with a great young man like Justin. He has set a good example of what you should aspire to be as a student-athlete on and off the court and we look forward to having him joining Team Favor.” says Favor Desserts owner Keijuane Hester.

Last season Wright averaged 13.7 points over 26 games and 19.3 points over the last 12 for the Eagles and was named 1st team all MEAC conference.

Wright’s deal follows him signing with TLS Sports in June, the sports division of TLS Talent Agency. The agency, located in Raleigh North Carolina, already has an impressive roster that includes Shark Tank’s Daymond John and Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong actress April Parker Jones.

In addition to the NCCU basketball star on the sports side, the Greenville native joins UNC basketball forward Dontrez Styles, UNC football wide receiver Antoine Green and North Carolina A&T Aggie Duncan Powell.

