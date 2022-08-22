2022 Football

WATCH: MEAC Football 2022 Preview

The 2022 MEAC football season preview you’ve been waiting for.
Posted on

MEAC football storms into the 2022 season as the small but mighty champs of HBCU football. With all 6 teams ready to defend their championship reputation.

Stay tuned to hbcugameday.com for everything MEAC football in 2022.

MEAC Football
