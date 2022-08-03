Timothy Eatman to lead SC State women’s hoops

By

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Veteran coach and recruiter Timothy Eatman has been named the new South Carolina State head women’s basketball coach. The announcement and introduction was made in mid-July by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

“He has a distinguished pedigree, having spent the last seven years under Hall of Fame Coach C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers,” Danley said. Stringer is the legendary women’s coach with over 1,000 career wins who had been at Rutgers for 26 years and began her career at an HBCU, Cheyney State. Stringer announced her retirement in April after a 50-year head coaching career.

Timothy Eatman (l.) has been as assistant to Rutgers Hall of Fame head coach Vivian C. Stringer (r.) for the last seven years.

“I am so humbled to take on this role at this institution,” Eatman said. “I am honored to be returning to my roots at an HBCU. My father was a graduate from Stillman College. My mother graduated from Alabama State University. And I am a proud graduate of Talladega College where I began my coaching career.”

Eatman is replacing Audra Smith, who was let go in February of this season and replaced by Ervin Monier on an interim basis.

Timothy Eatman’s coaching journey

During the 2018-19 season, Eatman stepped into the role of acting head coach for the final six games of the year, helping the Scarlet Knights to their highest ever Big 10 finish (third) and tourney semifinal appearance.

In 2019-20, Eatman was promoted to the role of associate head coach at Rutgers capped off by their fifth 20-plus-win season during his tenure.

Eatman has prior head coaching experience at the University of Illinois at Chicago and his alma mater, Talladega. He has also served as the recruiting coordinator at Rhode Island, assistant coach at Mississippi State (1990-92), Houston (1992-93), two stints at Kansas (1996-98 and 2002-04), at Louisville (2004-07), Arkansas (2007-11), Boston College (2011-12) and Northeastern (2013).

Timothy Eatman to lead SC State women’s hoops