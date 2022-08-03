Florida A&M receiver Xavier Smith on Payton Award watch list

By

CHICAGO, Ill. | Florida A&M football’s electric Xavier Smith earned more preseason accolades as he was one of 35 players in the nation named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List. Smith is one of four attending an HBCU and one of seven wide receivers.



Xavier Smith was named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List after leading the Rattlers in receiving in 2021 with 713 yards. Smith’s 713 receiving yards were the sixth most in the SWAC. Smith also ranked 21st in the nation averaging 5.8 receptions per game, and seventh in the SWAC in all-purpose yards per game (91.45).



NCAA FCS Active Career Leader Rankings (End of 2021)

• Ranked 4th in receptions per game

• Ranked 6th in receiving yards per game

• Ranked 8th in receptions

• Ranked 13th in receiving yards

• Ranked 32nd in receiving touchdowns

• Ranked 33rd in all-purpose yards



Smith has been named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Third Team, East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, and Preseason All-SWAC First Team Offense.



Complete Walter Payton Award Watch List



Quarterbacks

Nic Baker, Southern Illinois, Jr., 5-9, 194

Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Gr., 6-4, 220 (2020 and 2021 Finalist)

Nick Howard, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-2, 230.

Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr., 6-3, 208

Tommy Mellot, Montana State, So., 6-0, 195

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State, So., 6-2, 215

Lindsey Scott Jr., UIW, Sr., 5-11, 220

Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-4, 190

Jason Shelley, Missouri State, Sr., 5-11, 197 (2021 Finalist)

Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State, Jr., 6-0, 205 (2021 Finalist)

Reece Udinski, Richmond, Gr., 6-4, 220



Running Backs

Jake Chisholm, Dayton, Sr., 5-9, 191 (2021 Finalist)

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 220

Juwon Farri, Monmouth, R-Sr., 5-10, 195 (2020 Finalist)

Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, Jr., 5-9, 213

Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 5-10, 181

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis, Sr., 5-9, 189

Malik Grant, Sacred Heart, Sr., 5-9, 200 (2021 Finalist)

Julien Gums, Nicholls, Sr., 5-10, 230

Darius Hale, Central Arkansas, So., 5-11, 225

Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri, Sr., 5-8, 209 (2021 Finalist)

Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State, Sr., 5-10, 202 (2021 Finalist)

Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 236

Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State, Sr., 5-9, 195

Jacob Saylors, ETSU, Sr., 5-11, 195



Wide Receivers

Avante Cox, Southern Illinois, Sr., 5-10, 170

Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, R-Jr., 6-5, 215

Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 5-9, 170 (2021 Finalist)

Taylor Grimes, UIW, Sr., 5-11, 190

Jakob Herres, Richmond, Gr., 6-4, 225 (2020 Finalist)

Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 210

Xavier Smith , Florida A&M, Gr., 5-10, 170



Tight Ends

Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., 6-6, 260

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 255

Ryan Miller, Furman, R-Sr., 6-2, 221



