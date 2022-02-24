By

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State University announced Thursday the decision to end the contract of women’s head basketball coach Audra Smith , effective immediately. Associate Head Coach Ervin Monier has been named interim head women’s basketball coach.

“We would like to thank Coach Smith for her dedication to our student-athletes and for the hard work she has committed to the women’s basketball program,” said South Carolina State Director of Athletics Stacy Danley . “We wish her and her family well.”



Smith, who was in her third season at the helm of the women’s basketball program, led the Lady Bulldogs to a 23-64 overall and a 4-21 record this season. Three games remain in the regular season.



The university will begin a national search for Smith’s replacement.

South Carolina State drops women’s basketball coach during season