HBCU Gameday

MEAC

South Carolina State drops women’s basketball coach during season

South Carolina State is still playing but its women’s basketball coach won’t be there after her contract was cut short.
Posted on

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State University announced Thursday the decision to end the contract of women’s head basketball coach Audra Smith, effective immediately.  Associate Head Coach Ervin Monier has been named interim head women’s basketball coach.

 “We would like to thank Coach Smith for her dedication to our student-athletes and for the hard work she has committed to the women’s basketball program,” said South Carolina State Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. “We wish her and her family well.”

Smith, who was in her third season at the helm of the women’s basketball program, led the Lady Bulldogs to a 23-64 overall and a 4-21 record this season. Three games remain in the regular season.

The university will begin a national search for Smith’s replacement.

South Carolina State drops women’s basketball coach during season
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X