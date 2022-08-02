2022-2023 Basketball

Texas Southern adds wing for 2022 campaign

Texas Southern University men’s basketball team added another wing for its 2022-2023 campaign. Xavier Ball from John H. Logan College.

 Photo: Texas Southern Athletics
Posted on

Courtesy: Texas Southern Athletics

The Texas Southern men’s basketball team has announced the signing of Xavier Ball for the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Winnfield, La., Ball is a versatile player with the ability to play both inside and outside the paint. The 6-7, 230-pounder shot 48 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three-point line during the 2020-21 campaign at John H. Logan College. Ball, who was a GRAC All-Conference honoree and Region 24 Tournament MVP as a sophomore, averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 80 percent from the free throw line as Logan won the NJCAA Region 24 Central District Championship in 2021.

Texas Southern Xavier Ball Lamar
Xavier Ball will join Texas Southern basketball this fall.

“We’re really excited with the addition of Xavier Ball to our program,” Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones said.“He’s going to have a tremendous impact with his shooting and playmaking. His ability to knock down shots and stretch the defense will be something that we certainly welcome. Our team’s shooting has consistently increased every year, and he will be able to help continue our team’s overall shooting and help add much-needed depth to our roster.”

Jones is the latest signee for Texas Southern in a class that includes three-star Shawn Jones Jr.

Texas Southern adds wing for 2022 campaign
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

598
Football Schedules

NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
Travis Hunter Jackson State Travis Hunter Jackson State
526
Jackson State

Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
SIAC Anthony Holloman SIAC Anthony Holloman
339
Johnson C. Smith

SIAC names new commissioner
HBCU quarterbacks HBCU quarterbacks
337
2022 Football

HBCU quarterbacks train with QB guru Quincy Avery
286
2022 Football

NFL camps begin for 32 HBCU players
To Top
X