Bowie State

Washington Commanders name HBCU assistant coaching fellow

Bowie State assistant Tyrae Reid is joining the Washington Commanders staff as its 2022 Doug Williams Fellow.

 Courtesy: Twitter
Posted on

Courtesy: Washington Commanders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday the team’s 2022 Doug Williams Coaching Fellow, Tyrae Reid Jr.

Reid will join the Washington Commanders offensive staff as an offensive assistant. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control Luke Del Rio.

The Washington Commanders will add more HBCU flavor with Tyrae Reid.

Reid joined Bowie State University as the offensive coordinator in March of the 2019 season. Reid, a former four-year letterman for the program, served as the quarterbacks coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons mentoring Amir Hall and spent the 2013 season coaching quarterbacks as a student assistant.

Prior to his return to Bowie State, Reid spent two seasons (2014-15) at McDaniel College as Quarterback Coach. Under Reid’s guidance, sophomore Matty Callahan threw for 1,741 yards in eight games with 10 touchdowns (2014), had five 200-yard games and a 28-of-43 performance for 388 yards with three touchdowns against Juniata. As a junior, Callahan (2015) threw for 922 yards and four touchdowns in five game and accounted for three 200-yard games. That same season began the emergence of Will Koester who threw for 1,108 yards and six touchdowns in six games and tallied four 200-yard games. Reid was selected to the NCAA Future Football Coaches Academy (Louisville, KY) in 2015.

Before beginning a coaching career, Reid was a quarterback for the Bulldogs, starting games in all four seasons (2009-2012) and was named to the CIAA All-Rookie Team (2009).

