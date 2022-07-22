2022 SWAC Football ESPN schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 SWAC Football ESPN broadcast schedule highlighted by several highly anticipated games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.
Alabama State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 27th. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge which is slated to be broadcast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.
The schedule of games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics such as the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State, the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.
The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00 pm CST.
The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.
Additional games are scheduled to be announced later.
|Date
|Game
|Watch
|Aug. 27
|Alabama State vs. Howard
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|Miles at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 3
|Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 10
|South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Sept. 17
|Grambling at Jackson State
|ESPNU
|Sept. 17
|Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 8
|Jackson State at Alabama State
|ESPNU
|Oct. 8
|Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 8
|Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct. 15
|Alcorn State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Oct. 22
|Texas Southern at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 29
|Alabama A&M at Alabama State
|TBA
|Oct. 29
|Alcorn State at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 29
|Southern at Jackson State
|TBA
|Nov. 3
|Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State
|ESPNU
|Nov. 4
|Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPNU
|Nov. 5
|Southern at Florida A&M
|ESPNU
|Nov. 5
|Jackson State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 5
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Grambling State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Mississippi Valley State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 19
|Jackson State at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 19
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|ESPNU
|Nov. 24
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Dec. 3
|Cricket SWAC Football Championship
|ESPN2
About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.
Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.
Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.