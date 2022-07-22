2022 SWAC Football ESPN schedule

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 SWAC Football ESPN broadcast schedule highlighted by several highly anticipated games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.



Alabama State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 27th. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge which is slated to be broadcast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.



The schedule of games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics such as the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State, the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.



The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00 pm CST.



The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.



Additional games are scheduled to be announced later.



Date Game Watch Aug. 27 Alabama State vs. Howard ESPN Sept. 3 Miles at Alabama State ESPN+ Sept. 3 Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Sept. 10 South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+ Sept. 17 Grambling at Jackson State ESPNU Sept. 17 Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Sept. 24 Alabama A&M at Florida A&M ESPN+ Sept. 24 Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+ Sept. 24 Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State ESPN+ Oct. 8 Jackson State at Alabama State ESPNU Oct. 8 Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ Oct. 8 Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Oct. 15 Alcorn State at Southern ESPN+ Oct. 22 Texas Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+ Oct. 29 Alabama A&M at Alabama State TBA Oct. 29 Alcorn State at Grambling State ESPN+ Oct. 29 Southern at Jackson State TBA Nov. 3 Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State ESPNU Nov. 4 Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU Nov. 5 Southern at Florida A&M ESPNU Nov. 5 Jackson State at Texas Southern ESPN+ Nov. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State ESPN+ Nov. 12 Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State ESPN+ Nov. 12 Grambling State at Texas Southern ESPN+ Nov. 12 Mississippi Valley State at Southern ESPN+ Nov. 19 Jackson State at Alcorn State ESPN+ Nov. 19 Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M ESPNU Nov. 24 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State ESPN+ Dec. 3 Cricket SWAC Football Championship ESPN2

