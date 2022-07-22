SWAC Media Day: Fashion statements were made

By

BIRMINGHAM, AL — SWAC Media Day was one part press conference, one part men’s fashion show.

Both coaches to players showed up and showed out in the fashion department. Perhaps the most eye-catching combo belonged to Grambling State. At least head coach Hue Jackson seemed to think so. When our Tolly Carr suggested there was some level of competition between GSU and Southern, Jackson protested.

“You didn’t see the other ones earlier, that’s all,” Jackson said. “I can show you some pictures, I think it’s a no brainer who won today.”

Grambling State linebacker Joshua Reed beamed with pride talking about the matching ensemble he and offensive lineman Tyler Thomas wore, which was put together by Jackson.

“Coach, he did it right with this. When he when he showed it to us, I felt good. I was happy, I was like coach gon get us right. He’s got about three suits. He had to step hard too. He looked good, though.”

Here are some of the fashion highlights from SWAC Media Day.

Texas Southern’s Dee Anderson accessorizes his grey suit.

Anderson stood tall at SWAC Media Day.

Texas Southern’s Andrew Body showed off a white turtleneck sweater in July in Alabama. Gotta be cool to do that.

Grambling State

UAPB QB Skyler Perry kept it clean and simple.

Deion Sanders kept it classic and conservative at SWAC Media Day.

Shedeur Sanders was business up top, casual on his feet.

Shedeur Sanders won the biggest chain of the day award.

Mississippi Valley’s Caleb Johnson was on his Clark Kent at media day. No phone booths in Birmingham, though. (Google, kids)

You can’t talk SWAC fashion without Eric Dooley.

When it comes to the fits, Dooley don’t miss.

