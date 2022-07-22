Culture

SWAC Media Day: Fashion statements were made

Players and coaches in the SWAC took their style game to another level in Birmingham at the annual football media day.
Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, AL — SWAC Media Day was one part press conference, one part men’s fashion show. 

Both coaches to players showed up and showed out in the fashion department. Perhaps the most eye-catching combo belonged to Grambling State. At least head coach Hue Jackson seemed to think so. When our Tolly Carr suggested there was some level of competition between GSU and Southern, Jackson protested.

“You didn’t see the other ones earlier, that’s all,” Jackson said. “I can show you some pictures, I think it’s a no brainer who won today.”

Grambling State linebacker Joshua Reed beamed with pride talking about the matching ensemble he and offensive lineman Tyler Thomas wore, which was put together by Jackson. 

“Coach, he did it right with this. When he when he showed it to us, I felt good. I was happy, I was like coach gon get us right. He’s got about three suits. He had to step hard too. He looked good, though.” 

Here are some of the fashion highlights from SWAC Media Day.

SWAC Media Day Texas Southern Dee Anderson
Texas Southern’s Dee Anderson accessorizes his grey suit.
Dee Anderson Texas Southern SWAC
Anderson stood tall at SWAC Media Day.
Andrew Body Texas Southern SWAC Media Day
Texas Southern’s Andrew Body showed off a white turtleneck sweater in July in Alabama. Gotta be cool to do that.
Grambling State SWAC Reed
Grambling State
Skyler Perry UAPB SWAC Media Day
UAPB QB Skyler Perry kept it clean and simple.
Deion Sanders Jackson State SWAC Media Day
Deion Sanders kept it classic and conservative at SWAC Media Day.
Shedeur Sanders was business up top, casual on his feet.
Shedeur Sanders Jackson State SWAC Media Day
Shedeur Sanders won the biggest chain of the day award.
Mississippi Valley’s Caleb Johnson was on his Clark Kent at media day. No phone booths in Birmingham, though. (Google, kids)
SWAC Eric Dooley Southern University
You can’t talk SWAC fashion without Eric Dooley.
Eric Dooley Southern University SWAC Football Media Day
When it comes to the fits, Dooley don’t miss.
SWAC Media Day: Fashion statements were made
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

grambling state grambling state
1.3K
Baseball

Grambling State catcher John Garcia drafted by Astros
Eddie George Eddie George
1.1K
2022 Football

Eddie George building Tennessee State for sustained success
Texas Southern Texas Southern
998
Baseball

Texas Southern OF Johnathon Thomas drafted by Nationals
Florida A&M Florida A&M
970
FAMU

Florida A&M first HBCU to get Power Five-level climate control system
663
MEAC

Billy Napier says stint as an HBCU assistant shaped his career
To Top
X