SWAC Championship game moved to ESPN2

The SWAC continues to win when it comes to spring football in 2021. Its Spring Championship game has been bumped up from ESPNU to ESPN2, the league announced on Thursday.
The game will be carried live on the network on Saturday, May 1with a 3pm EST kickoff.
Five SWAC football games have been “flexed” from ESPN3 to either ESPN or ESPN2 this season. One of the common denominators has been the popularity of Jackson State games with the arrival of Deion Sanders.
The Southern at Jackson State game scheduled for this Saturday will be carried live on ESPN with a 5 pm EST kickoff. Jackson State will host Alabama A&M on April 10, and that game will be carried live on ESPN as well. The Tigers and Bulldogs will kick off at 3 pm EST.
The game will be played on the campus of the highest seeded team. If there’s a tie with no head to head competition there’s a formula to decide the seeding.