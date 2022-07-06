Howard University volleyball adds all-American to roster

By

WASHINGTON – Howard University women’s volleyball team rounded out its 2022 roster with the addition of All-American libero Claire Simpson (Plainfield, Ill.).

“Claire is the perfect addition for our program,” said Howard University volleyball head coach Shaun Kupferberg. “She has a long history of playing at an elite level and winning championships.”

Simpson joins Rya McKinnon (Bessemer, Ala.), Leah Reeves (Allen, Texas) and Maddie Siegel (Fishers, Ind.) as part of the Howard 2022 class.

Here is more information on Simpson:

Claire Simpson (5-6 / Plainfield North H.S. / Sports Performance Volleyball / Plainfield, Ill.) – Libero

Simpson arrives to The Mecca after a stellar career at Plainfield North H.S. and Sports Performance Volleyball. The All-American was part of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Phenom College Preparatory Program.

“Claire fits our program values,” Kupferberg added. “Her personality fits in well with our team and we can’t wait to have her on the court this fall.”

The Illinois native chose HU because of the program’s success on the court and inside the classroom.

Other 2022 Howard Volleyball recruits

Rya McKinnon (5-11 / Hoover H.S. / Bessemer, Ala.) – Outside Hitter



McKinnon hails from Bessemer, Ala., where she won numerous individual awards at Hoover H.S. (Hoover, Ala.) while accumulating a school-record 2,494 kills. She earned AL.com Super All-State Team honors four times, Gatorade Player of the Year, USA Today Alabama State Player of the Year and AL.com State Player of the Year. Rya was also named an All-American by Volleyball Magazine, Max Prep, Prep Volleyball and the AVCA.



“Rya is a six-rotation outside that has been repeatedly recognized nationally as an elite player,” Kupferberg stated. “She is strong at every facet of the game with her passing and hitting being among the best in the 2022 class. She has the maturity to compete at the collegiate level immediately.”

Academically, McKinnon averages a 4.0 grade point average and chose HU because of the family atmosphere.



Leah Reeves (5-7 / Allen H.S. / Allen, Texas) – Setter



Reeves comes to The Mecca after a four-year career at Allen H.S. (Allen, Texas). As the captain of her team, she was named to the Academic All-State Team and All-District Team. Reeves was also placed on the Under Armour All-American watch list in 2021.



“Leah has the athleticism and accuracy as a setter to be successful at the highest levels,” said Kupferberg. “She has a quick and aggressive style that makes her one of the most dynamic setters in her class. Leah makes an impact in every play and I’m excited to have her on our court this fall.”



Reeves chose HU because of its academic excellence and family environment.

Howard University volleyball adds all-American to roster