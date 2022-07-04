By

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris , from Decatur, Alabama.

“The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable .



Cable, Head Coach Eddie Robinson and President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. met with the Hornets football team Sunday evening

“Our team is really hurting right now. As a matter of fact, all of us are heartbroken by this loss,” said Robinson. “Tonight, we prayed together and comforted one another. We will all continue to keep the Harris family in our thoughts and prayers.”



The ASU Athletic Department asks for prayers, love, and support for Awysum Harris and his family and Hornet Nation during this time of mourning. On-campus counseling services are available for coaches, staff and student-athletes.

Alabama State remembers sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris