MEAC baseball teams look to join Northeast Conference

The four MEAC baseball programs are expected to join the Northeast Conference in the near future.

Reports Four Remaining Baseball Programs Set to Depart From The MEAC Joining The Northeast Conference – https://t.co/nLnL3WXJdj pic.twitter.com/oHbBsrR402 — Black College Nines (@HbcuNines) June 22, 2022 Michael Coker of Black College Nines first reported that the remaining Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference baseball programs may be headed to compete in the NEC. The four programs include Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Maryland-Eastern Shore, and Norfolk State University. The Mideastern Athletic Conference consists of eight NCAA Division 1 athletic institutions, however, only the four above participate in baseball.

“The MEAC has automatic qualifying for NCAA Division I postseason play in baseball since 1994,” Coker explained in his report. “When Savannah State, NC A&T, Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina Central, and FAMU left the conference, the MEAC was in jeopardy only four members under the requirement per the NCAA qualifying guidelines.”

THE NEC

The Northeast Conference currently has eight programs competing in baseball:

Long Island University

Bryant

Central Connecticut

Fairleigh Dickenson

Merrimack

Wagner

Sacred Heart

Mount St. Mary’s

COULD COPPIN STATE HAVE WON THE LAST TITLE?

Coppin State University won the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference baseball title and may be the last program to do so. This team won the championship for the first time since 1995. If and when the MEAC does announce the departure of the baseball programs, the Southwestern Athletic Conference will be the only HBCU conference competing in D1 baseball.

