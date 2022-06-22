MEAC baseball teams look to join Northeast Conference

The four MEAC baseball programs are expected to join the Northeast Conference in the near future.
“The MEAC has automatic qualifying for NCAA Division I postseason play in baseball since 1994,” Coker explained in his report. “When Savannah State, NC A&T, Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina Central, and FAMU left the conference, the MEAC was in jeopardy only four members under the requirement per the NCAA qualifying guidelines.”
THE NEC
The Northeast Conference currently has eight programs competing in baseball:
- Long Island University
- Bryant
- Central Connecticut
- Fairleigh Dickenson
- Merrimack
- Wagner
- Sacred Heart
- Mount St. Mary’s
COULD COPPIN STATE HAVE WON THE LAST TITLE?
Coppin State University won the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference baseball title and may be the last program to do so. This team won the championship for the first time since 1995. If and when the MEAC does announce the departure of the baseball programs, the Southwestern Athletic Conference will be the only HBCU conference competing in D1 baseball.