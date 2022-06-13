Grambling

Grambling State adds former Arizona linebacker

Former Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett is headed back to his home state to join Hue Jackson’s defense at Grambling State.
Posted on

Former Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett has decided to join Hue Jackson’s Grambling State program.

He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday morning. 

“I want to thank God and my family for helping me come up with this decision. Also I want to thank all the schools that reached out to me and coaches that offered opportunities. But, after weighing my options, I will be transferring to THE Gambling State University. I want to thank Coach Hue Jackson and his staff for offering me an opportunity and believing in me. #ThelsTheG #GMEN23”

Jabar Triplett
Jabar Triplett is headed back to Louisiana.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Triplett. He’s a Baton Rouge native who played at Southern University Lab High School under former Shaw and Texas Southern head coach Darrell Asberry. He registered 137 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles as a senior, and was rated as a three-star linebacker by 247 Sports.  He had offers from schools such as Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Colorado State and Louisiana Tech as well as Grambling State.

Triplett ultimately chose Arizona but tore his Achilles prior to his freshman season of 2020 while training at home. He then suffered a knee injury the following January that kept him out during the 2021 season. He did participate in spring practice at Arizona, but ultimately decided to hit the transfer portal.

Now he’ll join a Grambling State defense led by new defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton, who formerly led Alcorn State’s defense. Triplett will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Grambling State adds former Arizona linebacker
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

NC A&T Randolph Ross NC A&T Randolph Ross
661
North Carolina A&T

Randolph Ross repeats as NC A&T finishes in top 10 again
628
MEAC

Morgan State football hoping for new golden era under Damon Wilson
622
2022 Football

FSU’s Joshua Williams Signs Rookie Contract with Kansas City Chiefs
611
Jackson State

Jackson State OC Bret Bartolone Says ‘It’s Football Time’
571
Bands

Marching 100 to perform for Louis Vuitton in Paris
To Top
X