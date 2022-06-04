Rajah Caruth qualifies Top 20 for Truck race debut

By

Ahead of his first ever race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rajah Caruth qualified in the No. 19 position. The truck series is in St. Louis Saturday for the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Caruth was selected to drive in the Spire Motorsports entry earlier this week.

Behind the wheel of his No. 7 Chevrolet, Caruth made it around the track in 33.284 seconds with a top speed of 135.2 miles per hour. Corey Heim, who also competes against Caruth in the ARCA series, was tops in qualifying with a time of 32.554 seconds on his pole run.

There were 39 trucks in qualifying which put Caruth in the top half of the field with speed. He showed even more prowess in practice as the fourteenth fastest truck at 133.988 miles per hour. Caruth ran 21 laps during Friday’s practice session.

The Big Break

Caruth spoke earlier in the week about what this opportunity means for him.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet. To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor. I’m grateful to represent them on and off the racetrack. This is the big break I’ve been striving for and I’m going to make it count,” he said.

The No. 7 Silverado driven by Caruth will be sponsored by World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned company in the United States. The company, a market-leading systems integrator and supply chain solutions provider, was founded by David L. Steward. Forbes Magazine lists Steward as one of the few black billionaires in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion.

“Raj Caruth is a rising star in the world of motor racing, and the Steward Family and World Wide Technology are thrilled to sponsor Raj in his St. Louis debut, June 4, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology. “St. Louis is also making its debut with the NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday, and we have a wonderful package of top-tier racing, music and science, engineering, technology and math activities for students. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a celebration of all that is possible in racing, music and community.”

Saturday’s race will be televised at 1:30 pm EST on FS1. Rajah Caruth is currently a student at Winston-Salem State University.

Rajah Caruth qualifies Top 20 for Truck race debut