Rajah Caruth gets ride in NASCAR Truck Series

By

The racing career of Rajah Caruth is moving as fast as his Chevrolet does. Spire Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Caruth will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in the team’s No. 7 Silverado this weekend in St. Louis.

Caruth is currently the points leader in the ARCA Menards Series where he drives the No. 6 car fulltime for Rev Racing.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet. To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor. I’m grateful to represent them on and off the racetrack. This is the big break I’ve been striving for and I’m going to make it count.”

Let’s do this. Thank you to the Steward family, @wwt_inc, @TeamChevy, and everyone else that helped put this deal together. I’m ready to make it count. @SpireMotorsport | #teamchevy pic.twitter.com/7uxzQ9BZeB — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) June 1, 2022

A season of opportunity

It’s been an eventful season for Caruth who also secured a limited race deal in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. He made his Xfinity debut in April at Richmond for Alpha Prime Racing in a car sponsored by Virginia State University. At the time Caruth was one of only three active black drivers in the top three series sanctioned by NASCAR. He took over the points lead in the ARCA Series this past Friday after driving his WSSU themed car to a third place finish.

The WSSU sponsored ARCA Series No. 6 car driven by Rajah Caruth

“Rajah Caruth is a rising star and we’re thrilled the help him take the next logical step in his career this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Rajah has a tremendous upside and he’s proven that on multiple occasions in the ARCA Menards Series. He has the kind of talent Spire Motorsports looks for and this type of opportunity is exactly what my partner T.J. Puchyr and I had in mind when we decided to field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. We’re grateful to our friends with the Confluence Festival and World Wide Technology for helping us pull it all together so Rajah can make his first Truck Series start this weekend.”

Caruth is scheduled to race a total of four truck races this season. The other three dates are still to be determined. So far this season Spire Motorsports has entered four races has one win with Cup Series regular William Byron.

Billionaire moves

The No. 7 Silverado driven by Caruth will be sponsored by World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned company in the United States. The company, a market-leading systems integrator and supply chain solutions provider, was founded by David L. Steward. Forbes Magazine lists Steward as one of the few black billionaires in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion.

“Raj Caruth is a rising star in the world of motor racing, and the Steward Family and World Wide Technology are thrilled to sponsor Raj in his St. Louis debut, June 4, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology. “St. Louis is also making its debut with the NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday, and we have a wonderful package of top-tier racing, music and science, engineering, technology and math activities for students. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a celebration of all that is possible in racing, music and community.”

The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power from World Wide Technology Raceway will be live on FS1 Saturday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. EST. The race will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Rajah Caruth is currently a student at Winston-Salem State University.

Rajah Caruth gets ride in NASCAR Truck Series