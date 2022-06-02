Reginald Ruffin retiring from coaching after season

Six months after taking over as director of athletics and head football coach, Tuskegee University’s Reginald Ruffin says he’s taking off one of them very soon.
Ruffin announced that he will be stepping down as TU’s football coach following the 2023 season to concentrate on running the school’s athletics program.
“After this football season Aaron James will be the next Head Football Coach at Tuskegee University,” Ruffin wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “I will continue on as Athletic Director at Tuskegee University.”
Aaron James currently serves as Tuskegee’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He recently updated his bio to “coach in waiting.”
“My faith is strong and unbreakable. Everyone it’s been a joyous ride and the 2022 season will be even better. Being able to lead, guide, and mentor my student athletes are the greatest part of it all. I’ve made mistakes along the way but it taught me how to be a better man. I’m blessed to have worked for and with many great head coaches and assistant coaches. I’m so grateful for them.
Reginald Ruffin enters the 2022 season with an overall record of 65-44 in 10 seasons — all of them at Miles College. He led the program to six SIAC Western Division titles and four conference titles before moving over to Tuskegee and taking over for long-time coach Willie Slater. And he says he’s looking forward to going out with a bang.
“On a final note please by no means think I’m taking many a** whipping(s) on this final ride because I plan on going out with a bang like Michael Jordan’s Last Ride and that’s the bottom line because Coach Ruffin said so!!!!!”
Ruffin ruffled more than a few feathers stating his intention to move Tuskegee to Division I. It looks like he’ll have more time to work on that after this season.